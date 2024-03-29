Kevin Huerter injury update: NBA insider gives latest update on Kings guard's probable return

Some bad news dropped Friday for the Sacramento Kings and Kevin Huerter fans. NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Huerter will undergo surgery on his left shoulder to repair a torn labrum. This means Kevin Huerter will miss the remainder of the season. That includes the Sacramento Kings' postseason run if they qualify.

Huerter is expected to make a full recovery in time for next season. However, it is a big blow to the kings as they try to keep pace in the chaotic West. He last played in a 121-111 overtime win against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 18. He suffered the injury two minutes into the game and never returned.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kevin Huerter's impact with Sacramento Kings

The Kings are losing a key piece in the most crucial part of the season with Kevin Huerter out for the season. Huerter is one of six Kings players averaging double figures this season.

He was putting up 10.2 points per game before the injury. He was also a starter for the Kings, establishing himself as the lead shooting guard for Sacramento. Huerter started 59 of the 64 games he played this season.

Malik Monk may get the bump to the starting rotation even though he has not started a game all season. He is also one of the leading contenders for sixth man of the year award.

The Kings may decide to go with Chirs Duarte or another guard in the starting lineup to keep Monk in his bench role. Whoever replaces Huerter (if not Monk) will be a dramatic dropoff in experience and scoring in the starting lineup.

Davion Mitchell may also get more playing time due to Huerter’s absence. This could give the Kings two ball handlers on the floor, if he starts alongside De’Aaron Fox.

The Kings will also miss Huerter’s shooting and catch-and-shoot presence. He was hitting 36.1% of his 3-pointers and 44.3% of his shots.

The Kings are locked in a crowded battle in the West. They are eighth in the West with a 42-30 record. As things stand, they would play in the first play-in tournament game. A win would give them the seventh seed and a loss would send them to the win-or-go-home game for the eighth seed.

They are just 6-4 in their past 10 games and lost the most recent one. The Kings sit one game back of the Dallas Mavericks in sixth. They are 0.5 games back of the Phoenix Suns in seventh. They hold a 1.5 game lead over the LA Lakers in ninth.

Most importantly, they are five full games ahead of the Houston Rockets in 11th. Therefore, the Kings are nearly guaranteed a spot in the play-in tournament even without Kevin Huerter down the stretch.