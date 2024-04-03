Kevin Love cedes GOAT outlet passer crown to Nikola Jokic citing another outrageous full-court dime

If there's one thing Kevin Love does well, it's grabbing defensive boards and turning them into easy baskets on the other end with on-the-dot outlet passes. He isn't the only rebounder who can do this, but few can do it better. However, he admitted that two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic does it better than him or anyone else.

The official NBA Twitter account posted a highlight of Jokic spotting and throwing a pinpoint pass to a wide-open Justin Holiday from the other side of the court. This resulted in an easy basket for the Denver Nuggets against the San Antonio Spurs.

Love then took the time to repost the tweet, giving Jokic some high praise in the process as well.

"I mean defense is lacking," Love said in his tweet, "BUT Joker has become the [GOAT] outlet passer."

A big man with elite outlet passing skills is not unheard of in the NBA and Kevin Love is certainly one of the best. However, Nikola Jokic has redefined what it is to be a playmaking center. His elite vision is comparable to iconic guards like Steve Nash.

Domantas Sabonis surpassed Kevin Love's legendary double-double streak recently

One of the things that put Kevin Love on the map was his legendary streak of 53 straight double-doubles back in the 2010-11 season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

That streak of 53 games lasted from Nov. 22, 2010, to Mar. 11, 2011, and he could have had a longer run, however, coach Kurt Rambis pulled him from the game with over four minutes remaining and Love being four points shy of another double-double.

However, with the Timberwolves trailing big, there was no reason to keep Love in the game. During that 53-game stretch, Love averaged 21.8 points and 16.3 rebounds.

This season, Domantas Sabonis surpassed that streak on Mar. 25 when the Sacramento Kings took on the Philadelphia 76ers. The Kings' star big man has even continued and is currently standing at 58 straight double-doubles.

What sets him apart from Love is that he has also gotten 23 triple-doubles throughout his run. Meanwhile, the most assists that Love had during his streak was seven.

Another thing that separates Sabonis' streak from Love is that one of his double-doubles came by way of points-assists. Back on Jan. 25 against the Golden State Warriors, he was held to only eight rebounds but he did have 18 points and 13 assists. The rest of his double-doubles have been points-rebounds. Coincidentally, Love's run ended against the Warriors.

With seven more regular season games left in the Kings' schedule with Sabonis' streak still going, he could ultimately end up with 65 straight double-doubles this season.