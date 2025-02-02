Kevin Love continues to hilariously shade 'unemployed' Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat situation with epic Pulp Fiction meme

After multiple posts poking fun at the tension between Jimmy Butler and Pat Riley, Kevin Love is at it again. The Heat veteran posted a clip from Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, featuring John Travolta, Samuel Jackson and Tarantino himself who portrays the role of Jimmie Dimmick.

Kevin Love poked fun at "unemployed Jimmy [Butler] and even sent a shoutout to Butler's coffee brand Big Face Coffee. The clip showed Jackson and Travolta's character sipping coffee made by Tarantino's character

"Goddamn Jimmie, this is some serious gourmet sh*t," Jackson says in the video.

"I don't need you to tell me how good my coffee is okay! I'm the one who buys it, I know how good it tastes," irritated Tarantino replies.

Love captioned the post:

"Thought I’d pull up to BIGFACE and see how unemployed Jimmy is treating the regulars," Love hilariously wrote in the caption.

Butler is yet to reply to any of the posts.

Kevin Love leaves NBA fans in stitches after hilariously shading teammate Jimmy Butler

Fans reacted hilariously to the clip in the comment section, hyping Kevin Love's Instagram game.

"KLove IG run > MJ’s 6 Rings," one fan wrote.

Another fan wrote Kevin Love was locked in poking fun at the Jimmy Butler situation like Kobe Bryant in his legendary 81-point game.

"K Love’s locked in like Kobe’s 81pt game," the fan wrote.

One fan joked the 2016 NBA champion should be awarded the Teammate of the Year award.

"Bro gotta win teammate of the year award this year 😂," the fan wrote.

[Credit: IG/@kevinlove]

There were also some fans who hilariously asked the team to retire his jersey or give him the max extension.

"I’ve seen enough heat need to put his jersey in the rafters after this run," the fan wrote.

"Sign Kevin love that max extension 😂," another fan wrote.

One fan was even ready to place Kevin Love at the top of the MVP race.

"Kevin just leaped over every MVP candidate," the fan wrote.

One fan had made a habit of checking Kevin Love's IG post to get hilarious updates on the team.

"Every day I wake up, check IG and cross my fingers Kev the correspondent has the latest 😂😂😂," the fan wrote.

[Credit: IG/@kevinlove]

For now, Jimmy Butler has been suspended without pay from the team for an "indefinite period to last no fewer than five games." This was the second time that Butler has been suspended by the team.

