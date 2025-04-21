Kevin Love lets Tony Soprano's iconic NSFW outburst speak volumes on Draymond Green vs Dillon Brooks clash

Kevin Love trolled Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks on social media as the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets are set to do battle in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. While the Rockets are entering the playoffs as the second seed in the Western Conference, going up against the Warriors dynasty might prove to be a challenge for Houston.

Ad

One aspect of the series matchup to look forward to is the high probability of Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks verbally clashing with each other. Green and Brooks are two of the most famous trash talkers on the hardwood today. Throughout their careers, both players have built a reputation for getting technicals because of their behavior.

Given these factors, Kevin Love is fully aware of the probability of Green and Brooks going at it throughout their seven-game series. Love went on Instagram to post Tony Soprano's iconic NSFW lines in his movies.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Get the f**k out of here," the iconic line reads.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Kevin Love jokingly pointed out in his caption how the referees are likely to say Tony Soprano's iconic lines when ejecting either Green or Brooks.

"NBA officials prepping their dialogue all week for the eventual Draymond x Dillon Brooks confrontations. 🗣️💩," Love wrote on Instagram.

Ad

Kevin Love missed Game 1 against the Cavaliers

While Kevin Love is making jokes about the playoff matchup between Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks, the Miami Heat veteran wasn't present for Game 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid reported that Love is out due to personal reasons, and the exact details were not revealed. While it's a bummer for Miami to be one man down, the majority its core players were available to go up against the Cavs.

Ad

Unfortunately for the Heat, the Cavaliers proved exactly why they're the top team in the NBA today. Cleveland dominated Miami and came up with a 121-100 victory. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Ty Jerome all did their part to carry the Cavs.

Mitchell added 30 points, Garland had 27 points, while Jerom put up 28 points. It was a statement game for Cleveland. The Heat will have their chance to get back at the Cleveland in Game 2 on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.