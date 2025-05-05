  • home icon
  Kevin Love teases LeBron James with NBA-style injury quip over Lakers star missing Met Gala

Kevin Love teases LeBron James with NBA-style injury quip over Lakers star missing Met Gala

By Reign Amurao
Modified May 05, 2025 22:54 GMT
Kevin Love jokes with LeBron James on social media (Image Source: Imagn)
Kevin Love jokes with LeBron James on social media (Credits: IMAGN)

On Monday, LA Lakers star LeBron James confirmed that he will not attend the 2025 Met Gala. James - an honorary co-chair for this year with Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour in New York - however, stated that his wife - Savannah - will be in attendance to take over his duties for the event.

His former teammate and close friend - Kevin Love - took the chance to showcase his humor. After King James posted about his absence from the event on X (formerly Twitter), Love took on an NBA-injury quip to ask who would take over for the four-time champion.

"Who’s the injury replacement?" Love asked.

The four-time champion stuck to the theme in his reply to Kevin Love's inquiry.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Savannah James will be replacing me in the All-Star Met Gala game! She deserves it!"
Per James, his knee injury will prevent him from attending the Met Gala. The Lakers's star sustained the injury in Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done! 🙏🏾🫡🤎✨✨✨"
LeBron James suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee in the fourth quarter of their elimination game, per ESPN. He underwent an MRI scan to determine the severity of his injury. The report reveals that the recommended recovery time is three to five weeks.

King James injured his knee at the 8:39 mark in the fourth period. Wolves guard Donte DiVincenzo collided with the forward and was called for an offensive foul.

Former NBA star called out Charles Barkley for his criticism of LeBron James

Before the eventual loss of the LA Lakers, NBA legend Charles Barkley had something to say about LeBron James. Barkley believed that if they (Lakers) lost to the Wolves, James shouldn't be in the conversation about being a top-five player of all time.

However, his comments didn't sit well with former NBA star Gilbert Arenas. Arenas criticized Barkley and called him out for his standards for James. He asked where Chuck was when he was 40 and brought up his time with the Houston Rockets.

Barkley never played until he was 40. His final season in the NBA was during the 1999-00 campaign, and he was 36. He was limited to 20 games and averaged 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

LeBron James, meanwhile, has extended his elite playing years until 40.

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

