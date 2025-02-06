  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Jimmy Butler
  • Kevin Love, Tyler Herro's live reaction for Jimmy Butler trade goes viral as fan at Heat-76ers game informs them

Kevin Love, Tyler Herro's live reaction for Jimmy Butler trade goes viral as fan at Heat-76ers game informs them

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Feb 06, 2025 02:10 GMT
Miami Heat v Washington Wizards - Source: Getty
Kevin Love, Tyler Herro's live reaction for Jimmy Butler trade goes viral as fan at Heat-76ers game informs them

When hearing the Jimmy Butler trade details, Tyler Herro and Kevin Love's all-ears expressions went viral on social media. What added to the punch was that they came to know about the move from a fan sitting behind them during their game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

Butler is the latest domino to be dealt with after what has been a league-altering trade deadline so far. The 36-year-old now joins Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors.

Herro and Love both had quite the expressions to show for as the fan summed up the trade. As for the trade details, the Warriors sent Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III, and a protected first-round pick for Jimmy Butler.

also-read-trending Trending

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी