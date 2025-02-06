Kevin Love, Tyler Herro's live reaction for Jimmy Butler trade goes viral as fan at Heat-76ers game informs them

When hearing the Jimmy Butler trade details, Tyler Herro and Kevin Love's all-ears expressions went viral on social media. What added to the punch was that they came to know about the move from a fan sitting behind them during their game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

Butler is the latest domino to be dealt with after what has been a league-altering trade deadline so far. The 36-year-old now joins Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors.

Herro and Love both had quite the expressions to show for as the fan summed up the trade. As for the trade details, the Warriors sent Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III, and a protected first-round pick for Jimmy Butler.

