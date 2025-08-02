  • home icon
  • Kevin Love viciously skewers WNBA over second flying sex toy incident this week

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 02, 2025 12:08 GMT
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards - Source: Imagn
Kevin Love has made a name for himself as one of the wittier NBA players on social media. This weekend, the Utah Jazz center was back at it as he posted his response to a developing WNBA situation.

This situation involves a sex toy being thrown onto the court during a Golden State Valkyries-Chicago Sky game. Just three days prior, a sex toy was also tossed on the floor of the Gateway Center Arena during the Valkyries' matchup against the Atlanta Dream.

After the incident at the Valkyries-Sky game, Love went on Instagram to poke fun at the situation while also appearing to take a jab at the WNBA's security protocols. In Love's IG post, he shared a clip of a comedy skit depicting an "instructor" showing how to disarm an attacker wielding phallic objects.

"WNBA security getting an upgrade," Love wrote in the caption of his IG post.
In both instances that this incident happened, the disruption came at a time when the two teams playing were locked in a tight battle.

On Tuesday, the Valkyries were trying to break a deadlock at 75 with a minute left in the fourth quarter when a sex object was thrown on the floor. Then, on Friday, the Sky held a precarious 39-37 lead over the Valkyries when play was disrupted.

Though Love went for humorous reaction to these incidents, a number of WNBA players expressed their displeasure. Valkyries forward Cecilia Zandalasini called the Tuesday interruption "super dangerous," while New York Liberty player Isabelle Harrison called out arena security for being unable to prevent such occurrences.

Kevin Love pokes fun at three-team deal sending him to Western Conference lottery team

At the very least, Love appears to have no problems with laughing at his own self. After being traded last month, Love posted a clip of a skit showing a character being kicked out of a certain town.

Love shared this clip after a three-team deal sending him to the Utah Jazz, one of the teams at the bottom of the Western Conference last season, was reported by Shams Charania in early July. This is the third time that Love has been traded since he entered the NBA in 2008, including a draft night deal that saw the Memphis Grizzlies trade his draft rights to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

