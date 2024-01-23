Kevin Porter Jr. assault case: Latest details of Rockets' guard case on harassing Kysre Gondrezick revealed

Earlier this year, former Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested on domestic violence charges. He was acused of attacking his girlfriend at the time, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick. On Tuesday afternoon, updates regarding his case were revealed.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Kevin Porter Jr. has reached a plea deal in his case. He has accepted charges of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment. If he is able to successfully complete a program ordered by the court, he'll be able to withdraw his plea in a year's time.

Per Porter Jr.'s lawyer, this arrangement will allow him to get past this situation without anything going on his criminal record.

"The resolution will allow Mr. Porter to put this incident, which involved false felony allegations and false facts, behind him with no criminal record and move forward," Porter's lawyers said in a statement.

Porter Jr. was the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He spent his first season with the Cleveland Cavaliers before being traded to the Houston Rockets. Not long after this news first broke, the Rockets traded him to the OKC Thunder, who waived him right after the deal was finalized.

