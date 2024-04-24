Kevin Porter Jr. career earnings: How much has former Rockets guard made in NBA?

Former Houston Rockets standout Kevin Porter Jr is back in headlines after news surfaced indicating that he was signing with Greek club PAOK. The move marks Porter Jr's first stop since parting ways with the NBA at the start of this season, and a significant step down in pay. As many fans have been quick to point out, Porter Jr is earning significantly less now than he did when he was in the NBA.

With that, let's take a look at Kevin Porter Jr's career earnings in the NBA starting with his first contract after being selected in the 2019 NBA draft. Although Porter Jr was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks, he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who then signed him to an entry-level contract.

According to Spotrac, Porter Jr's rookie contract with the Cavaliers was worth $8,009,193 million over four years with an average salary of 2,002,298 per year. The deal also included $3,008,941 guaranteed at signing.

After his contract with the Cavaliers, Porter Jr then wound up signing a four-year deal with the Houston Rockets worth $63.4 million. The deal was worth an average of $15.8 million per year with the same amount due at signing.

While the deal was set to run from 2023 through the end of the 2026-27 season, Kevin Porter Jr was involved in a domestic violence case. Because of that, his career earnings ended at $23,869,193 after five seasons.

Of course, the domestic violence situation, which we'll look at further in the next section, ultimately resulted in Porter Jr parting ways with the NBA and joining the Greek club PAOK.

Looking at the domestic violence allegations against Kevin Porter Jr that resulted in the former NBA standout being waived

In September, reports emerged indicating that Kevin Porter Jr had assaulted his then-girlfriend, former WNBA standout Kysre Gondrezick in a hotel. According to initial reports, Porter Jr punched Gondrezick in the face, leaving a cut above her eye and several bruises.

In addition, reports indicated that Porter Jr strangled Gondrezick, causing some pretty serious damage. In a surprising turn of events, Gondrezick herself then came out and shut down the report, indicating that her injuries were the result of a fall.

While speaking with TMZ back in November, she explained that Porter Jr entering the hotel room late at night scared her awake, and caused the fall. Following the charge, Kevin Porter Jr was waived after being traded away to the OKC Thunder.

In January, follow-up reports then emerged on the case, indicating that Porter Jr had struck a plea deal. Per the terms of the deal, Porter Jr pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and harassment. If he completes a program and remains out of trouble, the incident will be dropped.

Since being waived by the OKC Thunder, he hasn't suited up for an NBA game and had remained absent from competition before his signing with PAOK.

