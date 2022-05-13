"It's a Jordan scenario, it's a LeBron scenario; Total disaster" - Kevin Wildes believes Boston Celtics will never be able to get past Giannis Antetokounmpo in the East

Over the past few years, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has cemented himself in the top tier of NBA superstars. In his most recent outing, he went for 40 points in a huge comeback win over the Boston Celtics.

Following their big win in Game 5, the Bucks are in a position to secure a spot in the Eastern Conference finals on their home floor. After a strong surge in the second half of the regular season, the Celtics find themselves with their backs against the wall.

Throughout history, we have seen multiple stars prevent other good teams from getting their shot at a championship. Michael Jordan did it, LeBron James did it, and now Giannis Antetokounmpo is shaping up to be the latest juggernaut in the Eastern Conference.

After seeing the Celtics cough up Game 5, Kevin Wildes has made up his mind regarding the series. He feels this Boston core will never be able to get past Giannis Antetokounmpo in their quest for a championship.

"The Celtics are never getting by Giannis. It's a Jordan scenario. It's a LeBron scenario. Total disaster."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "It was all going my way until the Celtics fell apart. ... It was an epic collapse. The Celtics are never getting by Giannis. It's a Jordan scenario, it's a LeBron scenario. Total disaster." — @kevinwildes "It was all going my way until the Celtics fell apart. ... It was an epic collapse. The Celtics are never getting by Giannis. It's a Jordan scenario, it's a LeBron scenario. Total disaster." — @kevinwildes https://t.co/54W6YPfnVI

Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be denied

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics: Game 2

Part of why Giannis Antetokounmpo turned into one of the game's best is because he has a strong competitive nature and desire to become an all-time great. His performance against the Celtics was a testament to that.

Even without his running mate Khris Middleton, the Bucks are going toe-to-toe against one of the league's best teams and defenses. More importantly, Giannis is doing whatever is needed to get Milwaukee one step closer to repeating as champions.

Whether it was going for a triple-double in Game 1 or 40 points in Game 5, Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be stopped. Seeing as though the Celtics were seen as the team to be able to best contain him, this should send a message to the rest of the league.

Wildes makes a very good point in his assessment. We could be witnessing a very similar situation to what we saw with MJ and LeBron back in the day. When the lights are at their brightest, there is yet to be a team that can slow down Giannis.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Giannis recorded his 6th 40-point, 10-rebound game in the playoffs tonight.



40 PTS | 11 REB | 3 AST Giannis recorded his 6th 40-point, 10-rebound game in the playoffs tonight. 40 PTS | 11 REB | 3 AST https://t.co/a8ghNit2bW

The Eastern Conference is filled with incredible talent, but the question needs to be asked if they will ever get the chance to show what they can do on the grandest stage. While Giannis remains at his apex, it seems unlikely a team or star will come along that can out-duel him in a seven-game series.

Edited by Adam Dickson