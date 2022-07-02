“What was the Last Dance about? A great team… Who were revolting against management” - Kevin Wildes says Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving already have the ideal situation to play together, cites the Last Dance as inspiration

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have hijacked the conversation around the NBA. First, Irving sought a sign-and-trade after contract negotiations with the Brooklyn Nets did not go as planned. After eventually opting into his player option for this upcoming season, new broke that Durant had requested a trade.

There are many reasons why this is groundbreaking news, but the first is looking back at how this version of the Nets came about. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both signed in Brooklyn because they wanted to play together. Now, after just 44 games of sharing the court together, they are on a path to divorce.

Oddly enough, the two still want to play alongside one another, just not with the Brooklyn Nets. During a recent appearance on 'First Things First,' FS1's Kevin Wildes gave his thoughts on why Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving should give it one last go. He even used the Michael Jordan documentary 'The Last Dance' as a form of inspiration.

"If KD and Kyrie want to play together, they're literally on the same team right now... What was The Last Dance about? A great team, with a bunch of superstars, who were revolting against management that wasn't showing them the respect."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "If KD & Kyrie want to play together, they're literally on the same team right now. ... If I'm Steve Nash, KD or Rich Kleiman I'm saying, 'Let's watch The Last Dance on DVD & let's give it one more run.' They have the ideal situation. The grass is greener here." — @kevinwildes

Should Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving give it one more run with the Brooklyn Nets?

Using Michael Jordan's Bulls team as an example might be a bit of a stretch, but Kevin Wildes brings up a good point. If Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving truly want to still play together, staying in Brooklyn might be the best option.

For starters, with the two fully healthy, the Nets are a force in the Eastern Conference. Pairing this All-Star duo with Ben Simmons and then quality role players like Joe Harris and Seth Curry gives Brooklyn a good blend of depth and star power. If the two decided to stay, they would most certainly have a chance to make a run at the NBA title.

Another reason why they should consider one more run is because it will take time for them to re-join each other anyway. Acquiring Kevin Durant will be hard enough for a team. No team has the assets and cap space to pull off a mega-deal to land both players. Also, Kyrie Irving is on an expiring contract. Meaning that after this season, he will have the freedom to go wherever he chooses.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Brian Windhorst says the Lakers could potentially put together a package that lands Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Brian Windhorst says the Lakers could potentially put together a package that lands Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving https://t.co/9QZeSYkdfF

The relationship seems unfixable at this point, but Durant and Irving giving it one last shot isn't the worst of ideas.

