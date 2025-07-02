Key reasons for Knicks hiring Mike Brown revealed by NBA Insider

The New York Knicks' long coach hunt has come to an end as they have reportedly signed former Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown. Brown left a lasting impression on the franchise's executives following an interview.

This ultimately led to him beating the other candidates and securing the job. When New York fired Tom Thibedeaou last month, fans were left wondering who would replace him as the bar was set high.

Thibs left New York after leading them to the Western Conference finals. However, his inability to beat Rick Carlisle's Pacers squad in the playoffs cost him his job.

New York Post's Stefan Bondy reported on Brown's abilities that impressed the Knicks management in an X post on Wednesday.

"Two big factors that the Knicks saw in Mike Brown, according to a source: leadership and collaboration," Bondy tweeted.

Brown is one of the more established names in the world of basketball coaching. He has won two NBA Coach of the Year honors and has coached other big teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers, apart from his two-season stint with the Kings.

He has a 453-304 career win-loss record and is currently considered one of the best coaches in the league. However, unlike his job at Sacramento, the pressure at New York will be much higher with all eyes on him as the new season starts.

How will Mike Brown fit in with the New York Knicks?

Tom Thibodeau raised the bar pretty high when he left the Knicks, and it won't be easy for Mike Brown to take his place. Whenever the former Kings coach steps on the sideline as a representative of New York, he will have to deal with immense expectations.

The Kings had the best offense in the NBA during his first season with the franchise. However, the team's defense was another story. After a rocky stretch, highlighted during a 24-hour stream, the team responded to their coach and finished last season ranking 14th in defense.

However, Mike Brown would have to take a different approach with the Knicks. He will be coaching some of the biggest names in the NBA, which can be a challenge. Brown has worked under Steve Kerr and also coached Kobe Bryant in his time with the Lakers.

He'll have some of the best players in the league at his disposal, and it'll come down to how he manages the locker room and egos of the players.

