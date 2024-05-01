Heckler during Bucks-Pacers steals limelight as audio catches hilarious commentary

Khris Middleton led the way for the Milwaukee Bucks in their blowout Game 5 win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. This earned him a comparison with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan from one of the fans. The Bucks, without Giannis Antetokounmpo, won the first game but went down in the next three.

A decisive 115-92 win saw them stave off elimination, and much of the effort came from Middleton stepping up in the forward's absence. He finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds on Tuesday as the Bucks stay alive in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

One fan stole the limelight when the mic picked up his thoughts about the forward:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Khris Middleton is Michael Jordan! It's official!"

Expand Tweet

This comes on the back of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards being compared to the 6x NBA champion for his style of play and scintillating form this season. On the game front, Middleton was ably assisted by Bobby Portis Jr. (29 points and 10 rebounds). Damian Lillard was a notable absentee as well with an Achilles injury, but Patrick Beverley made up for it with 13 points and 12 assists.

"He's our leader right now": Malik Beasley on Khris Middleton stepping up in Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence

Khris Middleton has been the Bucks' mainstay this series in both Lillard and Antetokounmpo's absence. While he did deal with ankle injuries, he came into Game 5 averaging 26.3 points. On Tuesday, he sparked the Bucks offense with 10 of their 14 points in the first half.

Despite being in danger of fouling out, Middleton ended his evening with a win. Speaking about his role, teammate Malik Beasley said:

"He's been battling stuff all year. The fact that he came back last game even though he got hurt, came back in the game. Played his a** off. "To do what he did tonight, he's our leader right now. Especially with those two guys out, he's helping us a lot."

Middleton has made a case for himself by switching to a different mode in the playoffs, and as long as the Bucks have an in-form forward moving things, they will hope to stay alive and make it past the first round.

Last season, they were handed an early first-round exit. Both teams will now head back to Indiana for a Game 6 where Milwaukee will look to ride their momentum and force a Game 7 back at the Fiserv Forum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback