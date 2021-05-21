Kia NBA MVP 2021: Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid revealed as finalists for the award 

The league has announced the finalists for the 2021 Kia NBA MVP Award, and it’s not surprising that it includes Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid.

The three stars have been the most talked-about candidates for the prestigious individual award. Of the three, only Stephen Curry has won the NBA MVP Award before, doing so in back-to-back seasons (2015 and 2016).

Stephen Curry #30 shoots a three-point basket over James Johnson #16

The Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic did not miss a single regular-season game while leading his team to a top-three finish in the Western Conference with a 47-25 record. If he wins the NBA MVP Award, he would be the first Nuggets player to do so.

Nikola Jokic this season:



✅ 1,898 PTS

✅ 780 REB

✅ 599 AST



Jokic became just the third player in NBA history to finish a season ranked in the top five in total points (3rd), rebounds (5th), and assists (3rd), joining Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain (3x). pic.twitter.com/YR26ticwgE — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) May 17, 2021

Meanwhile, if the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid claims the Maurice Podoloff Trophy, he would be the first player from the franchise to win NBA MVP since Allen Iverson did it in 2001. The Sixers are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

If the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry wins it, he will become the ninth player in league history to win NBA MVP three times in a career. He led the league in scoring averages this season, with 32.0 points per game.

NBA MVP and other finalists

The official announcement was aired during the “NBA on TNT” pre-game show on Thursday night. Aside from the NBA MVP (Most Valuable Player) finalists, the show also announced the top candidates for the five other individual awards, including Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year.

The league will announce the official winners throughout the 2021 NBA Playoffs and not during an awards show at the end of the season, as was done in previous years.

ANTHONY EDWARDS TOOK OFF. pic.twitter.com/YqTgbArZwB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 17, 2021

Here’s a rundown of all the potential award winners for the 2020-21 NBA season:

MVP: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets)

Coach of the Year: Quin Snyder (Utah Jazz), Tom Thibodeau (New York Knicks), Monty Williams (Phoenix Suns)

Defensive Player of the Year: Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers)

Most Improved Player: Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons), Michael Porter Jr. (Denver Nuggets), Julius Randle (New York Knicks)

Rookie of the Year: LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Sacramento Kings)

Sixth Man of the Year: Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz), Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz), Derrick Rose (New York Knicks)

Also Read: 5 things that we learned from Charlotte Hornets' 2020-21 NBA season