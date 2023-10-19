"Kicked their a** and left town": Stephen A. Smith hints LeBron James didn't shake Ja Morant and Grizzlies' hands due to their disrespectful attitude

Stephen A. Smith has opened up on why LA Lakers superstar LeBron James didn't shake Ja Morant and the Grizzlies' hands after the 2023 playoffs first round.

The Lakers beat the Grizzlies in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. James played an incredible series, averaging 22.2 points, 12.4 rebounds and five assists in six games to close out the first-round contest.

Memphis had been disrespectful toward LeBron and the Lakers in the build-up to the first-round contest. The Grizzlies are considered one of the best young teams in the NBA. However, controversy has followed the franchise for the last 12 months. Dillon Brooks' role as an agitator also played a part in the team's villain arc throughout the year.

Smith reckons the Grizzlies' disrespectful approach to their playoff contest against the Lakers is why James didn't shake their hands at the end of the series. Instead, he simply walked off the court.

Smith referred to Brooks' comments about "poking the bear" and how Brooks took multiple shots at LeBron leading up to the series.

"When LeBron walked off the court without even shaking their hand because Dillon Brooks was so disrespectful," Smith said (47:30 mark.).

"And it was allowed. In the absence of sportsmanship, he ain't even want to go there, so he just left. Kicked their a** and left town. Or at least left the arena. That's what we love. That's what we're there for."

LeBron is entering his age-38 season. He's still a top-10 player in the NBA. Choosing to disrespect one of the greatest players in history during a playoff series against him and Anthony Davis is never going to be a wise move.

Michael Cooper calls out LeBron James for eating on the sidelines

LeBron James played in the first half of the Lakers' Oct. 13 preseason loss to the Golden State Warriors. During the second half of the contest, LeBron sat on the sidelines and was seen eating a fruit salad while cheering on his teammates.

Five-time Lakers champion Michael Cooper wasn't impressed. Cooper believes LeBron should have eaten his meal in the locker room before returning to the court to be a part of the team.

"I didn't like that," Cooper said on the "Showtime with Coop" podcast (15:50 mark.)

"He's LeBron James, but still, you got to have respect for the game man. I don't mind the guy eating, but go eat in the locker room, and then when you come out, then you come out, and you know, be part of the team."

LeBron James' decision to eat on the sidelines has caused some debate in the NBA fraternity. Some see no problem with LeBron's action, while others view it as unprofessional.

Nevertheless, LeBron's decision wasn't disrespectful. He has carried himself with professionalism and class throughout his career. That's why he didn't show sportsmanship when the Memphis Grizzlies disrespected him last season.