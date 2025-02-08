"Killed Michael Jordan's dad on Father's day" - Kanye West namedrops NBA legend amid egregious X rants

Michael Jordan has now been name-dropped in one of Kanye West's latest posts. The Grammy Award-winning music artist, now known as Ye, has been making waves with his controversial social media posts over the past week. While Ye had been inactive on X (formerly known as Twitter) for some time, he returned this week, sparking criticism and widespread outrage for his controversial posts.

On Saturday, Ye picked up right where he left off the day before, posting about the death of Michael Jordan's father, as well as the death of his mom. Additionally, Ye also revealed that a random number texted his wife, informing the couple that they knew where his daughter lived.

Towards the end of the post, Ye takes an abrupt turn and calls out comedian Dave Chappelle for using him as the butt of one of his jokes.

"They killed Michael Jordan’s dad on Father’s Day. They killed my mom after graduation. Some random number texted my wife saying they new where my daughter lived. So for my last 24 hours of expressing my truth People are threatening to kill my children to silence me," West wrote.

"Look at Bill Cosbys son. That’s why none of these comedians jokes is funny about this situation no more."

You can see the post in its entirety below:

Michael Jordan opens up about his father's influence in rare resurfaced interview

NBA icon Michael Jordan with his father, James Jordan Sr., on his signing day at the University of North Carolina in 1980. (Credits: IMAGN)

The murder of Michael Jordan's father shook the NBA community to its core. At the height of his success, Jordan and his family were forced to deal with the tragic loss of his father, James Jordan Sr.

While his death was a sudden and shocking one, with the father of the Bulls legend being shot dead in what is believed to have been a robbery gone wrong, the Hall of Famer tries to look at things from a positive perspective.

In an hour-long interview titled The Uncut Interview, filmed in 2020 with Cigar Aficionado, Jordan spoke about his father's influence. While the interview was filmed years ago, more clips have appeared online over the past year.

During one segment of the interview, Michael Jordan spoke about his father, saying:

"Rarely do I get the chance to talk about him," MJ said. "But the thing that I do remember all the time, I think about him practically every day, is for a person like myself who live in the spotlight and is so critical from people all the time in terms of what I do, what I say, where I go, the thing he's always said, 'Take a pause before you make a decision and say 'what if.'"

As the NBA legend explained, asking 'what if?' means weighing the pros and cons of a decision.

While it's been over 30 years since the death of James Jordan Sr., it's clear that the NBA legend still feels his influence.

