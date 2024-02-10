Kim Kardashian's NBA affiliate brand gets exclusive limited edition track in Usher's latest album

Kim Kardashian has another accolade added to her NBA affiliate brand, SKIMS. The popular celebrity's underwear brand has now been partnered with the Grammy award-winning artist Usher.

Taking to her social media account, Kim shared the news about the collaboration with Usher for his latest album 'Coming Home.' She posted an Instagram story featuring the singer in SKIMS' underwear. The feature was for an exclusive limited edition version with a bonus track called "Naked" in Usher's album.

Usher for his upcoming song (Image via Instagram @kimkardashian)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Usher has been unveiled as the new face of Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS' menswear campaign ahead of his highly anticipated halftime performance at Super Bowl LVIII and the release of his ninth studio album "Coming Home." The campaign, revealed on Monday, Feb. 5, will coincide with a special limited-edition release of his upcoming album, exclusively available on the SKIMS website.

Photographed by Donna Trope, the campaign showcases two of SKIMS' existing menswear collections: SKIMS Stretch, offering lightweight, ultra-soft pieces, and SKIMS Cotton, comprising essentials made from a soft, mid-weight cotton blend with built-in recovery. Additionally, the latest menswear drop from Kim Kardashian will introduce four new colorways: Stone, Midnight Blue, Military, and Oxblood.

SKIMS from Kim Kardashian is the official underwear partner of the NBA and WNBA

Last year, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS made a significant move, becoming the official underwear partner of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), and USA Basketball. The multiyear partnership is expected to utilize the influence of basketball in creating heightened excitement and demand.

The collaboration will unfold at upcoming major events, including the NBA All-Star Game and the NBA In-Season Tournament. Additionally, SKIMS will gain visibility across various league platforms, encompassing on-the-court signage featured during televised games, as well as coverage on digital and social channels.

Talking to the People, the co-founder and creative director of the brand, Kim Kardashian said:

“I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture. Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.”

In October last year, Kardashian introduced a sports-focused SKIMS campaign, titled “Every Body is Wearing SKIMS.” It showcased OKC Thunder player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr., and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa as models for the company’s newly launched men's wear line. It became available on October 26.

The collection includes briefs, boxers, tanks, and tees for men, drawing inspiration from the same design principles as its popular women's wear line.

SKIMS was introduced by Kim Kardashian in 2019 and has transformed into a billion-dollar enterprise. As reported by The New York Times, the valuation of the brand reached $4 billion as of June 2023.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!