"Kinda on the fence": LeBron James doesn't mince words on replay review rule, citing block on Jayson Tatum

LeBron James and the LA Lakers were surprised by the foul call that was made by Scott Foster in their Christmas Day game against the Boston Celtics. Late in the second quarter, Jayson Tatum had a steal that led to a fastbreak sequence for the Celtics, which led to officials reviewing the play.

Despite being in his 21st season, James chased Tatum to block the dunk attempt. He wasn't alone, as Turean Prince kept up with him and tried to contest the shot. However, Foster, the official who blew the whistle, called a foul on James after he had blocked the dunk.

Watch the play below.

The Lakers challenged the call, which led to the officials, specifically Foster, to change the call. The veteran referee called a defensive foul on Prince. According to him, the forward made contact with Tatum's right arm before the ball was lifted.

After the Lakers' 126-115 loss, James shared his thoughts on the questionable change in call made by the officials.

"I'm kinda on the fence on that rule. Because if you called a foul on me, then you shouldn't be able to go back and say the foul was on someone else," James said. "... I told the referee that if you called the foul on Taurean, then we don't review it."

Fans weren't happy with the call that Foster made, and many believe that there wasn't any contact made by Prince and James during the sequence. James ended the game with 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the loss.

His All-Star teammate, Anthony Davis had a great outing. He had 40 points and 13 rebounds, but that wasn't enough for the Lakers to win.

LeBron James' injury scare with Jaylen Brown

During the middle of the second quarter, LeBron James had a collision with All-Star forward Jaylen Brown.

James was chasing Brown on the defensive side of the floor. The Celtics forward was running toward center Kristaps Porzingis for what could've been a dribble handoff play.

LeBron overplayed the defensive end and tripped Brown. The two fell on the floor and spent a good amount of time grabbing the areas that hurt. The Lakers superstar quickly grabbed his left ankle as he slowly lay down on the floor.

The two-time All-Star grabbed his lower back. Like James, he was down on the floor, and it took a while for both of them to get back up.

Fortunately, they got up and played the rest of the game.

