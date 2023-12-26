LeBron James pulls up in rare Louis Vuitton jacket for Christmas day game against Boston Celtics

LA Lakers star LeBron James flaunted his jacket as he arrived at Crypto.com Arena before their Christmas Day game against the Boston Celtics. The four-time champion chose to wear a designer brand for his Christmas game.

James showed up wearing a rare Louis Vuitton leather jacket. Look at the photo below to see the superstar with his pregame fit.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tonight marked the Lakers star's 18th Christmas Day game in the league. The demand of fans to see James play during the holidays has become a tradition in the NBA.

You might also be interested in reading this: Should active NBA players make Hall of Fame? Supporting LeBron James' argument for the case

LeBron James wants the league to bring back the NBA Christmas Day jerseys

Fans have always been treated well by the league with their annual Christmas Day jerseys. There have been some iconic jerseys the stars have worn during the holidays. LeBron James, who has played quite a few games during the worldwide holiday, has had plenty of chances to wear special jerseys.

However, in recent years, Nike and the league have stopped making the special edition jersey. While not many fans are looking for it, James and Rui Hachimura are some of the few players who want to see it being worn by players again. The Lakers players shared their opinions about the special edition uniforms.

"I do wish we had Xmas day uniforms across the league still. Wonder why it stopped," James posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Hachimura, who's playing his first Christmas Day game tonight, shared his disappointment when he found out that the league won't have special jerseys this year.

"My first time. I've been dreaming about it. I'm excited. Are we going to have jerseys or no? Like a Christmas jersey?" Hachimura said.

"Awwww," the Japanese forward said when he found out that they won't be wearing special edition jerseys.

Expand Tweet

Some of LeBron James' iconic Christmas Day jerseys

In 2016, fans were treated to an iconic matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The design was simple and highlighted each of the team's primary colors.

In 2012, the NBA released an iconic commercial called "Carol of Bells" that featured Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony, Joe Johnson, Russell Westbrook and Dwyane Wade. James, who was with the Miami Heat then, wore a monochromatic color scheme.

The Heat got the best of the OKC Thunder on Dec. 25 that year.

Also read: "He's the best, straight up": LeBron James shows love to son Bronny James as his 2023 Christmas Eve's highlight