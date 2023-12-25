Should active NBA players make Hall of Fame? Supporting LeBron James' argument for the case

At 38 years old and still going strong in the NBA, LeBron James is no doubt getting into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame with his vast credentials. As a sure bet to make it, the four-time NBA champion creates an argument that great players should be recognized, even when they are still actively playing in the league.

On X, LeBron James stirred the pot by asking why players need to retire before getting recognized while NBA coaches can get into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame while actively coaching. James tweeted:

"Why do players have to be retired before going into the HOF?? Coaches get in while still coaching rightfully so. Wondering what’s the difference though."

Requirements to be part of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, named after basketball's inventor, Dr. James Naismith, enshrines individuals in player, coach, contributor, and referee categories.

For players, the requirement would be at least retired three years from actively playing to be nominated. On the contrary, coaches can only be nominated three years after retiring as well.

But for the most recent Hall of Fame class, Gregg Popovich was inducted despite being an active coach due to his extensive 27-year tenure with the San Antonio Spurs. Since 2020, the Hall of Fame has allowed active coaches over 60 with at least 25 years of professional coaching experience to be considered.

The case for LeBron James to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame as an active player

There has never been a player that defied father time in basketball more than LeBron James. Still going strong, he is in a position to play until 40 years old if he picks up his $51 million contract in the 2024-25 season.

LeBron James boasts four NBA championships and Finals MVPs, four NBA MVPs and a rare NBA In-Season Tournament championship with MVP honors in 2023. The 19-time NBA All-Star, 13-time All-NBA First Team member, and five-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member also garnered numerous awards, including NBA Rookie of the Year, Scoring Champion and AP Athlete of the Decade.

Now in his 21st year, the rules may be bent if James manages to play for 25 seasons in the NBA similar to the 2020 active coaches rule. For now, it is impossible to enshrine active players in the Hall of Fame, unless the selection committee creates a rule on the minimum number of years to be considered, to go along with achievements.