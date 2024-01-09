"Kings in the mud": NBA fans roast Kings as Pascal Siakam trade talks crumble, rejects re-signing in Sacramento.

Trade talks between the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors regarding All-Star forward Pascal Siakam have ended after Siakam informed the Kings that he wouldn't re-sign with the team after this season.

The Kings had reportedly offered a package primarily built around Harrison Barnes and draft assets. However, the talks broke down due to the Raptors seeking Keegan Murray in any Siakam trade, which may have been the reason for the deal's collapse.

The Raptors were not interested in taking Harrison Barnes' contract, as he is due to make $18 million in 2024-25 and $19 million in the following season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

NBA fans have been actively discussing the potential trade of Pascal Siakam, from various fan bases, notably following the report, they shared their reactions on X, not holding back on Sacramento Kings' fandom.

"Kings in the mud."

Expand Tweet

Other fans also chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Barnes may not be the right fit for the Raptors, and there have been reports that he was up for grabs. Barnes is an experienced forward who fits a championship contender, which is something Toronto is starting to noticeably lack in its younger players.

Barnes' lack of appeal to Masai Ujiri makes sense, particularly if he is the well-known name on a deal headed for Toronto.

Pascal Siakam is a hot name in the trade market

Trade rumors are getting more intense as the trade deadline approaches, especially for Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors. Since he appears to be the sole Raptor available for trade, he is subject to new trade rumors.

It appears like a matter of time until Siakam gets transferred after O.G. Anunoby was traded to the New York Knicks on Dec. 30.

Executives are starting to recognize the strengths and areas for development within their team. Many teams that are prepared for the playoffs can benefit from Siakam's ability to score points at the four position.

Expand Tweet

Superstars like Paul George shared his thoughts on Siakam's trade prospects and how teams like the Warriors can benefit from his impact.

"He can be a one option, but that's not where he's the best at," George said. "I think him being the second option, third option is where he can really shine, ecause he's a guy who can do a little bit of everything."

Dallas Mavericks eye Pascal Siakam

The Dallas Mavericks have been the subject of trade rumors involving Pascal Siakam, intending to pair him with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The potential of this trio has generated significant interest and speculation among fans and analysts.

The Mavericks' dynamic duo of Doncic and Irving has already demonstrated their ability to dominate games, and the addition of Siakam could further elevate the team's performance.

Expand Tweet

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Mavericks are looking for prioritizing a power forward before the upcoming deadline, specifically one who can defend multiple positions. All indications lead towards Pascal Siakam.