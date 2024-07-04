Kings, Spurs enter DeMar DeRozan sweepstakes after Miami not in position to make acceptable offer: Reports

The Sacramento Kings and the San Antonio Spurs have joined the DeMar DeRozan sweepstakes. The latest update comes on the back of the latest reports that the Miami Heat are not in a position to make an acceptable offer for the 6x NBA All-Star. While the LA Lakers continue to be linked to DeRozan, the Kings and Spurs, who were earlier named as contenders to land Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen have now joined the conversation.

DeRozan spent three seasons with the Spurs before a sign-and-trade deal with the Chicago Bulls. The Spurs had one first-round exit and missed the playoffs twice with the forward in their mix. With the Bulls, DeRozan made the playoffs once in his three seasons so far. Earlier, Miami Herald's Barry Jackson came in with the latest update.

"Kings have talked to the Bulls about DeRozan sign and trade, per source. Spurs are also now another possibility. Despite DeRozan interest in Miami, the Heat is not in a position to give him what he's seeking at this time... Heat will hope the opportunity on some player it wants arises this summer."

The latest development comes after previous reports that DeRozan's camp would make a final decision in 24 hours. Now, with the Miami Heat looking like they will drop out of the race, the focus shifts to three teams, unless one manages to land Markkanen.

DeMar DeRozan had once said he felt "irrelevant" with the San Antonio Spurs

In one of his previous interviews with now-Lakers head coach JJ Redick's 'Old Man & Three' podcast, DeMar DeRozan shed light on his time with the Spurs. While he was great numbers-wise, he added the franchise's lack of national recognition bothered the forward.

"I had great games. I developed in a lot of great ways as a basketball player but in the same token, I just felt nonexistent for those years. It wasn't like we were on TV, we weren't competing. There was so much to it that was a struggle. I just felt like I was irrelevant."

In three seasons with the Spurs, DeMar DeRozan averaged 21.6 points per game while leading the side with 6.2 assists per game along with 49 percent shooting. He credited head coach Gregg Popovich for unlocking a new level to his game. Now, he has a chance to ink back a deal and reunite with his former team and coach. Or, will the Kings or Lakers beat them to it?

