Kings suffer massive blow hours after Russell Westbrook signing as $186,016,000 star suffers hamstring injury

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 16, 2025 04:56 GMT
Kings suffer massive blow hours after Russell Westbrook signing as $186,016,000 star suffers hamstring injury.

The Russell Westbrook deal greeted Sacramento Kings fans on Wednesday before news of Domantas Sabonis’ hamstring injury overshadowed it. Heading into Sacramento’s clash against the LA Clippers, NBA insider Shams Charania announced that Westbrook agreed to join the Kings. Before the Kings-Clippers game could even end, the Sabonis situation dampened the excitement.

Sabonis’ night ended with 5:40 left in the third quarter. The three-time All-Star, who signed a four-year, $186 million extension with the Kings in 2023, filled up the stat sheet before leaving. “Domas” delivered 15 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 24 minutes.

Domantas Sabonis stayed on the bench, but the Kings announced before the third quarter ended that he would not return. The versatile big man reportedly dealt with a hamstring issue, prompting the Kings to keep him out of the game. Sacramento trailed 72-52 when Sabonis left before losing 109-91.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The severity of Sabonis' injury has not yet been ascertained. If he is out for long, the Russell Westbrook signing could not be more crucial for a team needing playmakers.

Kings veterans Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine reportedly pushed front office to sign Russell Westbrook

Questions about Russell Westbrook’s potential interest in joining the Sacramento Kings surfaced when the team signed Dennis Schroder. After leading Germany to the 2025 EuroBasket championship, Schroder was expected to have a big role to play for the Kings. Sacramento also has old reliable Malik Monk, who often ran the offense last season.

Despite those concerns, Shams Charania reported that the Kings “maintained communication all offseason.” Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, the team’s leaders and veterans, wanted the front office to go after the former MVP.

Last season, the Sacramento Kings owned one of the worst bench units in the entire NBA. The team’s non-starters were 28th in points and 29th in assists. Russell Westbrook, in his final season with the Denver Nuggets, averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Sabonis, DeRozan and LaVine have had their battles against the Triple-Double king over the years. They know what Westbrook can bring, particularly after the point guard’s performance in the 2025 playoffs. The three got their wish when Westbrook and the Kings agreed to a deal.

