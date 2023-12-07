"Kissing a**", “Want the Vegas franchise bad”: LeBron James timely “genius” compliment on Adam Silver sparks hilarious reactions from NBA fans

As the LA Lakers prepare for the semifinals of the in-season tournament, LeBron James gave praise to Adam Silver. After seeing his latest remark, fans were quick to chime in with their responses.

On Tuesday night, the Lakers were able to defeat the Phoenix Suns in a nail-biting quarter-final matchup. Leading up to their next game against the New Orleans Pelicans, LeBron James was asked about players buying in to the in-season tournament. The star forward went on to call the commissioner a genius for his idea.

NBA fans had all kinds of reactions to seeing LeBron give such praise to Adam Silver. Some feel he is getting in his good graces in hopes of the league expanding to Las Vegas. It's worth noting that all of the final games of the in-season tournament will be played there.

The comments regarding the tournament being rigged have to do with how the Lakers last game ended. Down the stretch, the refs allowed the Lakers to call timeout when it appeared that the ball was loose. This led to Anthony Davis getting free throws and Kevin Durant needing to throw up a deep three in hopes of sending the game into overtime.

LeBron James wants to own a team in Las Vegas

The reason why fans went right to LeBron James kissing up to Adam Silver is because of his desires. Dating back to last year, the NBA's all-time leading scorer has not been shy about his aspirations following his playing career.

LeBron already has a successful resume outside of playing basketball, and he wants to add to that. He's stated on numerous occasions that if the league were to expand to Vegas, he wants to be the owner. The LA Lakers star most recently brought it up last year during the preseason.

With the league growing in populairty, expansion isn't out of the question. That said, LeBron has no plans on retiring soon as he has other goals to achieve. One being playing alongside his son, who is getting ready to make his college basketball debut.

Still performing at a high level, stepping away might not be on LeBron's mind at the moment. For now, he is focusing on helping the Lakers win the first ever NBA Cup. On Thursday, they'll square off against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelcians. If they win, they'll punch their ticket for the championship game on Saturday.