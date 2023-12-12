Kit Hoover teams up with Shaquille O'Neal for Pepsi mini can commercial

After setting straight records in the NBA and standing for one of his kind commentary on TNT's Inside the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal has another adventure on his horizon. The NBA Hall of Famer has united with his long-time friend and former ESPN host Kit Hoover to shoot for a soft drink commercial (Pepsi mini can).

Hoover, has been the anchor of Access Hollywood, the half-hour entertainment news program, and co-host of Access Daily with Mario & Kit, also an entertainment show. Taking to her Instagram, Kit Hoover shared behind the scenes of an ad commercial featuring Shaquille O'Neal.

The upload shows Shaq holding Kit's hand and shooting for the ad, later he also helped her dunk with his gigantic height of 7'1″.

Kit Hoover's post quoted:

"Loved playing with my friend SHAQ for his Pepsi mini can commercial shoot. He’s the absolute best!! He said our couple combo name (shaq + Kit) would be sh*t. Hahaha."

However, the broadcast journalist from Atlanta, Georgia, has previously appeared on the reality show Shaq Vs. She co-hosted the show with Mike Goldberg and also worked as a sideline reporter.

Kit Hoover appeared in three episodes in 2010. Other than that, she has also worked as a sportscaster for ESPN and Fox News. During her time at ESPN, Hoover covered major sporting events and served as a field reporter for tennis competitions.

Shaquille O'Neal criticized Zion Williamson

Shaquille O'Neal criticized New Orleans Pelicans' player Zion Williamson following his lackluster performance in the NBA-In Season Tournament semifinal. O'Neal particularly highlighted Williamson's disappointing 13-point performance against the LA Lakers, expressing dissatisfaction with his body language and on-court demeanor.

"He does not run hard. He doesn't seal. He doesn't demand the ball. Like you got a small guy and we talk about it all the time," said Shaq during the Lakers vs Pelicans game.

O'Neal's critique underscored Williamson's need to show more assertiveness and drive on the court, emphasizing the expectations placed on him as a key player for the Pelicans. His criticism of Zion Williamson's performance shed light on the high standards and expectations associated with the young player's role in the Pelicans' lineup.

"I got to be better," Zion Williamson said addressing his lacking.

He added:

"I got to be more aggressive, finding my shot. I got to do more things to get my team going. I think I was too laid-back tonight, and I just can't do that. And defensively I got to be better."