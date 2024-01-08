Klay Thompson channels championship pedigree despite loss, declares: "I will never panic"

The Golden State Warriors suffered a tough 133-118 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night, dropping their season record to 17-19. The Raptors controlled the first half and led by 76-49 points at the half, practically winning the game before the third quarter began, making the defeat especially depressing.

Steph Curry, had a gruelling night, finishing with just 9 points on 2 for 14 shooting, including 0-for-9 from beyond the arc. He played way below his standard following the first half. As the players headed to the locker room, loud boos could be heard in the Chase Center Arena.

Following the game, Klay Thompson took to the podium and delivered his postgame interview, where he said:

"We got Steph Curry. We got myself. Draymond Green’s coming back. Chris Paul will be back. We have champions on the roster. I will never panic. Like I said, I really believe in this team.”

This isn't the first time Klay has expressed his resolute belief in the Warriors' ability to respond to hardships. His leadership along with his veteran presence is crucial as the Warriors lost their spot as the 10th seed to the Lakers after their win versus the Clippers.

The four-time champion's confidence is reflected in his comments despite team's poor performance which should be an encouraging factor for the team and the young guys looking towards Klay's leadership.

Thompson talked about having conversations with Coach Kerr, on improving his energy for the team and enjoying the last chapter of his hall of fame worthy career.

Klay Thompson's big night was overshadowed by RJ Barett's performance

The team's overall performance was lackluster, as the Raptors' recent acquisition from the Knicks, RJ Barrett, delivered arguably his best game of the season, scoring 37 points, six assists and as many rebounds in 36 minutes of play.

Klay Thompson had himself a night by scoring 25 points in under 28 minutes of play, while shooting 10-of-15, he also had three assists.

Steve Kerr ultimately decided to rest him and avoid playing him garbage time in the fourth, albeit too early, as the game wrapped up by the end of the third quarter's half.

Tonight was Klay's 13th time going for over 20 points, ninth time in the last 30 days. Needless to say Klay's confidence in his abilities and team are evident as he continues to get back to All-star level of play.

Klay Thompson thrilled to have Draymond Green back in Chase Center

Following the game, Klay Thompson also praised his fellow defensive player of the year teammate, Draymond Green, mentioning him as the backbone of the team.

With Draymond's suspension lifted, the Warriors will be provided with the much-needed resurgence and defence they lacked, especially after losing to Chris Paul as he fractured his hand.