Klay Thompson effuses profound praise on "ridiculous" Kyrie Irving - "One of the best shooters I’ve ever played with"

Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks dominated during Tuesday's Emirates NBA Cup West Group C showdown against the New Orleans Pelicans. Afterward, Mavericks veteran shooting guard Klay Thompson lauded Irving's shooting ability.

Playing in their second NBA Cup outing, the Mavericks never trailed en route to a 132-91 blowout home victory. They received a well-rounded team effort, with seven players scoring in double figures, led by superstar guard Luka Doncic's game-high 26 points on 62.5% shooting.

Thompson finished with 19 points and five 3-pointers, shooting 40.0%, while Irving tallied 18 points, seven assists and four triples, shooting 54.5%.

Following the contest, Thompson, who joined Dallas over the offseason, was asked what it's like to play alongside Irving on a nightly basis. The four-time NBA champion raved about Irving's dynamic offensive skill set.

"It's amazing. I've played with Kyrie on USA teams. I've faced him plenty of times, had to guard him plenty of times, so it's nice not having to deal with that anymore," Thompson said. "He's so amazing with his body control, his handle, his shot. He's really one of one, and it's a blessing to be his two guard."

After receiving a follow-up question about Irving's shooting potentially being underrated, Thompson further commended the eight-time All-Star's long-range proficiency.

"He's one of the best shooters I've ever played with," Thompson said. "He's a 3-point contest champion, and he's incredibly efficient. Just look at his career numbers. It's ridiculous."

Thompson has played with several elite offensive players, including Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry. The two-time MVP is widely heralded as the NBA's all-time greatest 3-point shooter. So, Thompson seemingly putting Irving in the same discussion should be considered a high compliment.

Through 14 outings, Kyrie Irving is averaging 24.3 points and 3.0 3-pointers per game, shooting a blistering 54.5% and 53.8% from deep. Both percentages mark career bests for the 14th-year star point guard.

Jason Kidd says Kyrie Irving's shooting ability is underappreciated

During Tuesday's postgame interview, Dallas coach Jason Kidd was questioned about Kyrie Irving's career-high shooting efficiency.

Kidd noted that Irving is one of the world's most talented all-around offensive players, so sometimes his shooting is taken for granted.

"Maybe it gets lost a little bit. You're talking about one of the best players in the world," Kidd said. "... Some things are gonna get talked about a little bit more. His handle and his finishing are the best in the world, and so, I think sometimes his shooting is probably lost."

Kidd added that Irving always plays "in rhythm" and "takes what the defense gives him," which benefits his squad.

Tuesday's win marked the Mavericks' third straight. They moved back over .500 (8-7) and improved to 1-1 in NBA Cup play. They will look to sustain their momentum on Friday when they visit the Denver Nuggets (8-5) for another NBA Cup clash.

