Klay Thompson felt good to "exorcise his demons" after impeccable shooting quarter in play-in win vs Kings

Klay Thompson felt relieved after his second-quarter performance helped the Dallas Mavericks eliminate the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Thompson scored 16 of his 23 points in the second period as the Mavs outscored the Kings 44-19 in the quarter, leading to a 120-106 victory.

Ad

Speaking to ESPN's Scott Van Pelt on "SportsCenter" after the game, Thompson was all smiles and proud of his teammates after extending their season. He ended the interview by expressing how good it was to finally "exorcise his demons" at the Golden 1 Center.

"We're desperate to keep the postseason alive," Thompson said. "It's a privilege to play basketball this time of the year. I told the guys before the game that we have nothing to lose, go out here, it's a free swing and play for each other. ... It did feel good to exorcise those demons in here, man."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

For those unaware, Klay Thompson was talking about the demons of last year's NBA Play-In Tournament. Thompson was still part of the Golden State Warriors, and they entered as the No. 10 seed at the Golden 1 Center. He was scoreless and went 0-for-10 from the field in what would be his final game for the Warriors.

Thompson was phenomenal for the Dallas Mavericks in a similar scenario on Wednesday night. He had 23 points, five rebounds and two assists. He shot 8-for-11 from the field and made five 3-point shots. He scored 16 points in the second quarter, going a perfect 5-for-5 from the field and hitting four shots from beyond the arc.

Ad

Ad

Anthony Davis led the way with a team-high 27 points plus nine rebounds and three blocks. The Mavericks looked fantastic, especially in the second quarter, as they made it to the final round of the NBA Play-In Tournament. They travel to the FedEx Forum on Friday to take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Klay Thompson, Mavericks could take advantage of Ja Morant's injury vs. Grizzlies

Klay Thompson, Mavericks could take advantage of Ja Morant's injury vs. Grizzlies. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Dallas Mavericks can punch their ticket to the NBA playoffs if they beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. The Mavericks are not at full strength, with Kyrie Irving out with a knee injury. They did look fantastic in Wednesday's win over the Sacramento Kings, especially Klay Thompson.

Ad

Thompson and the Mavs could also come into the game and look at the Grizzlies as their equal, possibly superior. Ja Morant suffered a sprained ankle in his team's loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Morant will likely be a game-time decision heading into the high-stakes game.

Expand Tweet

The Grizzlies won the season series over the Mavericks, 3-1. However, Morant's potential absence could create problems for Memphis. It will be interesting to see who gets the win and moves on to the playoffs against the No. 1 seed OKC Thunder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.