Klay Thompson on Jonathan Kuminga's rising stock: "He just guarded LeBron James", expresses surprise at the rookie's omission from the Rising Stars challenge

Klay Thompson and rookie Jonathan Kuminga fueled the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in last night's contest as they survived a thriller against LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

The Dubs entered the game as the No. 1 ranked defense in the league, going up against the 24th-ranked offense in the Lakers. The Warriors went on to win the game 117-115 in an absolute nail-biter. Kuminga was phenomenal for the team over the first three quarters, with Thompson then catching fire in the final period.

Thompson showered the 19-year-old rookie with praise in the postgame press conference. He let Golden State Warriors fans know that they "should be very excited" about the future. While also expressing his shock at the rookie not being part of this year's Rising Stars game during NBA All-Star weekend.

"Isn’t that crazy [Kuminga] is not gonna be in the Rising Stars game? He just guarded LeBron James...for however many minutes. Gave us 18 on 11 shots and almost a double-double. Like how many 19 year olds are doing that? I don't know...I wasn’t doing that at 19 or 20...Warriors fans should be very excited for our future. He does things that cannot be taught."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Klay: “Isn’t that crazy [Kuminga] is not gonna be in the Rising Stars game? He just guarded LeBron James.” Klay: “Isn’t that crazy [Kuminga] is not gonna be in the Rising Stars game? He just guarded LeBron James.” https://t.co/6DcsOi2uUH

Klay Thompson was particularly impressed that the rookie was tasked with guarding LeBron James, arguably the greatest player of his generation. Kuminga didn't defend James for the entirety of the game but displayed poise and discipline whenever he got switched onto "the King". LeBron James shot 9-27 from the field in last night's game, including 3-10 from three-point range.

Jonathan Kuminga scored 18 points on 8-11 shooting from the field, along with nine rebounds and one block. The seventh overall pick in this year's draft was excited to play against the esteemed Purple and Gold, with head coach Steve Kerr giving him the opportunity to start the game.

Kerr spoke highly about his budding star after the contest, suggesting that Kuminga rose to the occasion last night.

"Jonathan [Kuminga] was our best player for the first three quarters."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Kerr says the rookie Kuminga has earned a spot in the playoff rotation Kerr says the rookie Kuminga has earned a spot in the playoff rotation 💪 https://t.co/KU8y57iHRH

Klay Thompson catches fire in the fourth quarter to defeat LeBron James and the LA Lakers

Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors [Source: San Francisco Chronicle]

Fans in the Bay Area can always expect a thriller whenever LeBron James and co. come to town. The Golden State Warriors came into the game holding the second-best record in the league, while the LA Lakers sat four games below .500 and were ranked as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

Yet fans in the building held their breath during the dying minutes of the game as the Warriors survived to a two-point win. LeBron James missed a crucial free-throw that sank the hearts of LA fans watching the game.

Jonathan Kuminga had 18 points on 11 shots, but the quality of his shots is what is mind-boggling. He had several putback dunks where he flew out of nowhere and his athletic lob finishes are a sight to behold.

Jonathan Kuminga has now evolved into a fan favorite. His high-flying dunks energized the home crowd and the Bay Area fans appreciated his relentless defense. It appears Kerr has also given him the green light to attack the rim or post-up on smaller players.

Kuminga's basketball IQ and ability to cut without the ball makes him extremely difficult to stop. The young forward also knows his role on the team and is fitting in perfectly with this Warriors group.

While Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga wowed spectators in the first three quarters, Klay Thompson took care of business in the fourth. 16 of his 33 points came in the final period, including three electrifying three-pointers from beyond 26 feet. He sank clutch shot after shot, killing any momentum the LA Lakers tried to build.

Steve Kerr, who was speaking after the game, said he saw the look in Thompson's eyes and noticed the bounce in his step and recognized that his star shooting guard was in the mood.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Nyland

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Golden State Warriors make the NBA Finals? Yes No 3 votes so far