Klay Thompson's dad Mychal Thompson hyped over Lakers trio of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves & Dalton Knecht's 'Snowtime' moniker

The trio of Austin Reaves, Dalton Knecht and Luka Doncic are now dubbed the "Snowtime Lakers," a nod to the "Showtime Lakers" era. Former Laker Mychal Thompson, Klay Thompson's father, is loving the nickname.

Ad

The Showtime Lakers, led by Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy, included prominent role players such as A.C. Green, Michael Cooper and Mychal.

On X, the senior Thompson expressed how much he liked the "Snowtime Lakers" nickname given to the trio.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Y'all see wat they callin Luka, Austin n Knecht don't y'all?" Thompson asked. "The SNOW TIME Lakers? I like it..."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Klay Thompson's dad is justified in being hyped for this trio and their iconic nickname. After all, they aren't just a trio that has a cool-sounding monicker, they're a trio that affects winning.

In the 16 games he's played for the Lakers, Luka Doncic has averaged 26.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists. He's continued to stuff the stat sheets the same way he did before he donned the purple and gold, and it's resulted in wins, with LA winning 11 of those 16 games.

Ad

His arrival hasn't diminished Austin Reaves' impact. Prior to Doncic's arrival, Reaves averaged 19.1 ppg while making 44.8% of the 14.0 field goal attempts. Since then, his production has slightly increased to 20.9 points per game on the same 44.8% shooting efficiency.

Meanwhile, rookie Dalton Knecht continues to be a reliable scorer with a sweet shooting touch. He's been making 36.5% of his 3-pointers (35.8% pre-Doncic and 38.2% with Doncic) and has been a steady option off the bench.

Ad

Also read: "He's stuck in purgatory" - Klay Thompson's dad Mychal Thompson makes shocking claim amid Mavericks injury woes

Klay Thompson's dad, Mychal Thompson, won two titles with the Showtime Lakers

The "Showtime" era began when the LA Lakers selected Magic Johnson with the first overall pick in the 1979 draft. By pairing him with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the Lakers won five titles from Johnson's rookie year to 1988.

Ad

While Mychal Thompson was a member of this iconic squad, he was only there for two championships. He joined the Lakers midway through the 1986-87 season when LA orchestrated a trade with the San Antonio Spurs.

He served mostly as a backup to Kareem, and while he was at the twilight of his career, he was still a reliable player, averaging 8.9 points and 5.4 rebounds in four-and-a-half seasons for LA.

In the postseason, he was also a force in the interior. During the 1987 title, he averaged 8.8 points and 4.9 rebounds. Then in 1988, he increased those numbers to 9.7 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Those were the last two championships of the Showtime era. Thompson remained with the Lakers until 1990-91 when he played his final NBA season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback