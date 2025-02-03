Klay Thompson shares honest feelings on Luka Doncic's trade, likens it to LeBron James' 'The Decision'

Dallas Mavericks veteran shooting guard Klay Thompson reacted to the unexpected blockbuster deal sending his superstar teammate Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers. The four-time NBA champion likened the widespread disbelief to when then-Cleveland Cavaliers superstar forward LeBron James joined the Miami Heat in 2010 free agency.

In perhaps the most shocking move in NBA history, Dallas agreed to trade Doncic to LA on Saturday evening in a three-team deal involving the Utah Jazz. The trade netted the Mavericks superstar big man Anthony Davis, third-year wing Max Christie and the Lakers' 2029 first-round draft pick.

Dallas also got off the contracts of veterans Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris. Meanwhile, Utah received sophomore guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-round picks for helping facilitate.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The deal, which caught the rest of the league off guard, was finalized Sunday, with Thompson weighing in. The sharpshooter, who joined the Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million contract via a sign-and-trade deal during the offseason, emphasized his plan to remain professional.

"I wish Luka the best. It was a joy to play with him in those 22 games we were together, but we're going to welcome AD with open arms," Thompson said. "... It's the nature of the business, you have to be professional about all things in front of you, and I look forward to keeping the goal the same, and that's to end our year on a win."

When asked where the move ranks among the most shocking ever, Thompson drew parallels to James' 2010 television special "The Decision." The four-time MVP famously announced he was leaving his hometown Cavaliers to form a superteam with Miami, shaking up the NBA landscape.

According to Thompson, Doncic being traded to James' Lakers could have a similar league-wide impact due to his comparable skill set.

"It's similar to LeBron when he went to Miami," Thompson said. "Obviously, that was on his own accord, but still, Luka puts up similar numbers to LeBron, so he's a franchise player, and I'm sure he'll enjoy the sunshine in Cali."

Expand Tweet

While Doncic has been limited by a left calf strain this season, he dominated last season, averaging a league-leading 33.9 points per game across 70 outings. He followed that up by guiding Dallas to an NBA Finals appearance, where his squad fell 4-1 to the Boston Celtics.

The Mavericks (26-24) were reportedly concerned about Doncic's long-term fitness prospects. However, the five-time All-Star should be motivated to prove them wrong and help LA (28-19) return to title contention.

Klay Thompson on if he would have joined Dallas if he knew Luka Doncic would get traded

During Sunday's interview, Klay Thompson was asked about potentially having second thoughts about joining the Mavericks following the Luka Doncic trade.

However, the five-time All-Star reiterated his contentment to be in Dallas.

"I live with no regrets. I'm happy to be a Maverick, I'm incredibly grateful to be a Maverick, I'm excited to be in Dallas and I'm very excited for what's ahead," Thompson said.

Expand Tweet

Despite Doncic reportedly being one of his primary reasons for joining Dallas, Thompson projects to be a strong fit for the Anthony Davis-led Mavericks. He should continue serving as an outside shooting threat whose championship experience could come in handy come playoff time.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Mavericks speculated to dangle Anthony Davis in blockbuster bid for $48,798,677 Heat star

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.