Klay Thompson shows off signature shooting skill set in off-season run

Four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson will be entering the offseason as an unrestricted free agent after talks of an extension with the Golden State Warriors faltered a few months back. While his chances to remain and end his career as a Warrior remain high, Thompson needs to prove that he still deserves a hefty contract as he enters the tail-end of his career.

In a clip circulating on social media, Thompson was seen working out in the offseason, showcasing his marquee shooting touch and offensive prowess against players such as Drew League guard Franklin Sessions and Filipino player Thirdy Ravena.

Thompson showcased everything from his basketball arsenal: his defensive verticality to his drives, pull-ups and shooting.

The Sacramento Kings eliminated the Warriors in the first game of the play-in tournament. In that game, Thompson shot 0-of-10 from the field, leaving longtime backcourt partner Stephen Curry to carry much of the load.

Thompson’s 0-point performance punctuated the last year of his contract with the Warriors in disappointing fashion after averaging 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 77 games. He shot 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point area.

NBA insider says Klay Thompson does not like how he is getting prioritized by the Warriors

Klay Thompson will be turning 35 next year. Since being drafted in 2011, Thompson has been a prominent player for the Warriors, bringing them four NBA championships.

As his contract ended after the loss to the Kings, Thompson’s future was uncertain as free agency looms.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Thompson’s future with Golden State seemed bleaker than ever before, as he reported Thompson’s dismay at how the Warriors prioritized him this season.

"Klay Thompson is Klay Thompson. He has pride in what he's built with the Warriors, who he is in the league, what his statistical resume still says he is. And I think it's fair like, you want to be prioritized [if you are Klay]," Slater said on the Morning Roast radio show.

Capitalizing on the Warriors' disinterest in retaining Thompson, other teams can scoop up the lethal shooter with the right amount of money. Among the teams rumored to have shown interest in Thompson were the Philadelphia 76ers, the Orlando Magic and the Oklahoma City Thunder.