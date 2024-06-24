Klutch client joins LA Lakers wishlist to replace D'Angelo Russell at PG: Report 

The LA Lakers have added a new Klutch Sports client to their offseason wishlist. For readers unaware, it's the agency that represents the team's stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. With D'Angelo Russell potentially departing the team this offseason, LA has two names on its radar to run point.

The first is Dejounte Murray, also a Klutch client, who was linked to the Lakers back at the trade deadline, and the second is Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton, also represented by the agency.

“The Lakers likely will explore the trade market to see what type of veterans they can add to give LeBron James, Anthony Davis and new coach J.J. Redick the best chance of competing this season, with NBA names such as Dejounte Murray and Collin Sexton being batted around by rival teams as possible targets," draft expert Jonathan Givony reported.

The LA Lakers need an athletic two-way guard that handles the ball and shoots at a decent clip. D'Angelo Russell fits only two of those criteria. His lack of foot speed and athleticism made LA's defense weak at the point of attack, especially with Austin Reaves struggling for most of the year.

However, Reaves is still a more serviceable defender, especially in team schemes compared to Russell. He handled some of the toughest assignments after Jarred Vanderbilt's injury in February and came through on most nights, including the playoffs, against Jamal Murray.

Exploring Collin Sexton's fit with LA Lakers

Collin Sexton is one of the most explosive guards in the NBA. His athleticism and motor compensate for his lack of size as a 6-foot-3 guard on defense. He can be handy as a playmaker, too. He fits the LA Lakers' need for an athletic two-way point guard, who can play off the ball.

Sexton is coming off an impressive season with Utah, averaging 18.7 points and 4.9 assists, the latter being a career-high. He shot 48.7%, including 39.4% from 3. Sexton has been a solid shooter for his career, converting 38.3% of his shots from the arc on 4.2 attempts.

Sexton made impressive leaps as a defender and playmaker this past year. His high motor was one of the key reasons behind Utah's midseason spurt. They won 15 out of 19 games between mid-Dec. 13 and Jan. 15 behind Sexton's surge. He averaged 21.9 points and 4.8 assists, shooting 52.2%, including 41.5% from 3.

That's also when he was inserted into the starting lineup. In that span, the Jazz defense posted a 113.9 rating, the 11th best in the league, proving Sexton can be a sturdy presence in a team scheme. With big wings next to him and Anthony Davis protecting the rim, Sexton could overcome his defensive frailties and certainly present more to the table than D'Angelo Russell did.

His high motor makes him a must-have, as the LA Lakers' lacked a player of that caliber in spurts where they could have used one.