"Klutch mafia getting this demon home to LA" - NBA fans push for Jordan Clarkson-Lakers reunion after Jazz part ways with ex-6MOY

Former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson has bought out his contract with the Utah Jazz to enter the NBA offseason as a free agent and sign with a contender, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday through an X post.

Ad

According to Charania, Clarkson's agent and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul finalized the buyout on Monday. The former Jazz player is expecting interest from multiple playoff teams. He started his career in 2014 with the LA Lakers after being drafted by the Washington Wizards and traded to LA on draft night.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans recalled this connection and expressed their desire to see Clarkson make a return to the Lakers.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Klutch mafia getting this demon home to LA," one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Oh so he’s a Laker then," another fan tweeted.

"Same agent as Lebron? Most obvious Laker lmao," another fan wrote.

One fan welcomed Clarkson to LA ahead of any confirmation from either side.

"Welcome to the purple and gold," the fan commented.

"He a KLUTCH client too??? Welcome back to LA demon," another fan wrote.

"Jordan Clarkson you ARE a Laker again," another fan posted.

Ad

Jordan Clarkson spent four seasons with the Lakers before moving to the Cavaliers in February 2018 before moving to Utah in December 2019.

Clarkson averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while primarily playing as a bench option last season. He would fit greatly in JJ Redick's system to give Redick the depth and options he can rely on when sitting his starters.

How can Jordan Clarkson's acquisition improve the Lakers?

The LA Lakers turned into a contender as soon as Luka Doncic joined their ranks in February last season. The Purple and Gold jumped up in the West standings, finishing in third place with a 50-32 record. However, the playoffs exposed the flaws in Redick's system as the LeBron James and Luka Doncic-led squad faced a first-round exit at the hands of the Timberwolves.

Ad

Ad

The Purple and Gold desperately lacked a big man in the paint, and they also lacked reliable bench options who could extend or maintain leads when the starters rested. Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent did a great job coming off the bench, but they were not enough to help their team beat the Timberwolves.

Jordan Clarkson could solve that problem. He is a reliable offense generator who can create his own shot and get to work when a team's star player or second option needs rest. The former Jazz player shot 40.8%, including 36.2% from deep.

His addition opens up the possibility of new rotations and lineups for Redick's squad, which would include giving more rest to indispensable players like Luka Doncic, LeBron James and even Austin Reaves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.