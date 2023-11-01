"Knew he still had it": Paul George maintained faith in Russell Westbrook despite 'washed' narrative

Considering Russell Westbrook's strong start to the season, Paul George reckons the veteran is far from a finished player. After a tough stretch with the LA Lakers, the 2017 MVP has been impressive this season with the LA Clippers, thanks largely to how Ty Lue has given Westbrook the freedom to play to his strengths.

In his first three games of the season, Westbrook is averaging 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists, shooting 60% from the field and 50% from the deep. Against the Orlando Magic on Oct. 31, Westbrook had another impressive night.

George discussed why he wanted Westbrook on the Clippers. The All-Star wing noted how the negative narratives surrounding the star guard didn't surface until his time with the Purple and Gold.

"No one was saying none of this when he was in Washington," George said. "He goes to the Lakers and, ‘He’s done, he’s this, he’s washed.’

"All these narratives start to float around. He literally was the same player that he is with us. ... I just knew he still had it. It's still in him...The way he plays the game, in his comfort zone, and I saw he wasn't comfortable with the Lakers."

George continued about Russell Westbrook:

"There were so many battles he was fighting. I was the first to defend him. I knew that wasn't the finished product of what Russ is. I knew he had a lot more basketball in him.

"I knew he could help us. There was a reason I was the first to stick my neck out and vouch for him because I knew he could help us."

Russell Westbrook's ability to control the flow of the game, pressure the rim and create high-quality scoring opportunities for his teammates has made him one of the premier guards in the NBA.

His role with the Clippers is bringing the best out of him, giving his team a legitimate chance of contending for the championship this season.

Vince Carter questions Russell Westbrook's role following James Harden's addition

On Oct. 31, the LA Clippers traded for James Harden. Vince Carter is unsure why the Clippers would rock the boat when everything has been going well for them to start the season.

The 22-year NBA veteran reckons Russell Westbrook could be the one to suffer following the trade.

"There's no way Harden comes off the bench," Carter said. "But Russ has been playing great basketball, and that's what you want. I mean, why rock the boat when you don't have to?

"I thought the Clippers were playing great basketball ... I'm interested to see who goes to the bench, and do you want to start those four? ... I'm trying to keep those guys happy and healthy. Those are my two concerns for the Clippers"

Harden's addition to the roster will undoubtedly change the roles of their star players.

There's an additional mouth to feed in terms of touches and shots. Westbrook's ball-dominant style will need to be adjusted. As was seen with the Lakers, taking the ball out of Russell Westbrook's hands doesn't yield the best results. Perhaps Lue will task Harden with being more of an off-ball threat.

It will be fascinating to see how the Clippers adjust to having a fourth star in their lineup. If they can figure it out, they could be a serious threat to win it all this season