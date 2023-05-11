"Knicks in 7!!! LFG"- Knicks fans are ecstatic after they force a Game 6 against Jimmy Butler and the Heat

In Game 5, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat were unable to complete the comeback against the New York Knicks. With the series going back to Miami for Game 6, Knicks fans were beyond ecstatic after the win.

The New York Knicks successfully defended homecourt with a 112-103 win on Wednesday night. Led by an inspiring performance by Jalen Brunson, the Knicks did a great job of staying in front when the Heat made their charge.

Despite a strong start from Miami, the Knicks showed incredible resilience and fought their way back into the game to take a substantial lead. Although the Heat managed to reduce the deficit in the fourth quarter, key plays by RJ Barrett and Julius Randle helped New York close out the game and secure the victory.

Regardless of the Heat's late-game charge, Knicks fans were exhilirated to see their team win at home. With fans calling for a series win in Game 7, we took a look at some fan reactions on Twitter. Here are some of the best ones:

Miami still leads the series 3-2. However, New York are certainly still in the picture. While they have a chance to tie things up in Game 6, Butler and the Heat will hope to close things out at home.

The New York Knicks managed to contain Jimmy Butler

A huge reason for the New York Knicks' success in Game 5 was the manner in which they restrained Jimmy Butler. Despite being arguably the best player in the playoffs, Butler struggled on Wednesday night, only managing to score 19 points and being forced to work as a facilitator rather than a scorer. However, Miami's depth was on full display as Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson stepped up to help fill the scoring gap.

The Knicks have some sort of a template to beat the Heat. However, this will be incredibly difficult to replicate on the road. With Miami sensing urgency, the Heat are likely to close things out in the next game.

