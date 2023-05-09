"We're really gonna get Bron vs Jimmy again!" - NBA fans excited as LeBron James and Jimmy Butler are on another Finals collision course

LeBron James and Jimmy Butler are one step closer to facing each other in the NBA Finals again. With both the LA Lakers and the Miami Heat taking a 3-1 lead in their respective series, NBA fans shared their excitement at the notion of seeing a rematch of the 2020 Finals.

The Lakers and the Heat both showed out in Game 4 of the semi-finals. The Heat notched an impressive 109-101 win against the New York Knicks. Meanwhile, LA managed to secure a 104-101 win against the Golden State Warriors.

Both teams are in control of the series as they hit the road for Game 5. With an opportunity to close out the series as well, fans were ecstatic when considering the notion of the two meeting each other in the Finals once again.

Here are some of the fan reactions to a potential Lakers vs Heat Finals rematch on Twitter:

Bobby, No Ricky @JBeans_15 Lakers 3-1 Heat 3-1



🤝



Another step closer to running

back that 2020 Finals rematch Lakers 3-1 Heat 3-1 🤝 Another step closer to running back that 2020 Finals rematch https://t.co/enL76END8w

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Lakers and Heat are the only teams with a 3-1 lead in the semis.



Bubble finals rematch incoming? Lakers and Heat are the only teams with a 3-1 lead in the semis.Bubble finals rematch incoming? https://t.co/WciNpb8aVb

3 Point Podcast @3pointpod @TheAthletic Two teams the experts said had no chance before the playoffs started right? @TheAthletic Two teams the experts said had no chance before the playoffs started right?

DJ 🤴🏾 @mindofgoatdj The Bubble Lakers and Bubble Heat both up 3-1 in their series The Bubble Lakers and Bubble Heat both up 3-1 in their series https://t.co/v3AfWVMMFG

Sam Yeezy @samstaydipped Lakers and Heat both up 3-1, the bubble was real hoops Lakers and Heat both up 3-1, the bubble was real hoops https://t.co/M5TW1L9sLF

Austin Konenski @Austin_Kone05 The Lakers/Heat both being the closest to the NBA Finals right now is wild. The Lakers/Heat both being the closest to the NBA Finals right now is wild.

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo Everybody trying to watch the Lakers game and the heat calling a timeout up 8 with 10 seconds left 🤦‍♂️ Everybody trying to watch the Lakers game and the heat calling a timeout up 8 with 10 seconds left 🤦‍♂️

Bibs @BibsCorner I pulled for the Lakers and Heat today. I got the results I wanted but at what cost? I pulled for the Lakers and Heat today. I got the results I wanted but at what cost? https://t.co/C3b0C8TJ1e

Victor Williams @ThePhillyPod Lakers and Heat one game away from Conference Finals appearances after being play-in teams lol. Unbelievable. Lakers and Heat one game away from Conference Finals appearances after being play-in teams lol. Unbelievable.

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly Lawrence Frank: "The regular season matters."



The 8th seed Heat and 7th seed Lakers: "Well, actually..." Lawrence Frank: "The regular season matters."The 8th seed Heat and 7th seed Lakers: "Well, actually..."

While the notion of a Bubble Finals Rematch is exciting, both teams will have a tough time getting there. With one game left before they potentially can close out the semi-finals series, the teams will focus on securing their immediate priorities first.

LeBron James and Jimmy Butler shine brightest

LeBron James and Jimmy Butler continue to be pivotal in dictating success for their respective teams. While James has taken on a fairly passive role for the LA Lakers, Butler continues to be the driving force behind the Miami Heat.

Butler has been one of the most dominant players in this year's playoffs. The Heat superstar put up an impressive 27 points, six rebounds and 10 assists to lead his side to a win in Game 4 against New York.

Meanwhile, James also had a great individual scoring night. He notched 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists in Game 4. Although James led the scoring for LA, he wasn't the most significant player on the team.

The Lakers saw backup guard Lonnie Walker IV put up 15 points late in the game to secure the crucial win. Anthony Davis also put an end to a lot of criticism regarding his consistency, by putting up a great performance in back-to-back games.

LeBron James and Jimmy Butler battled each other to a stand-still in the 2020 NBA Finals. Should the match-up present itself once more, there is no doubt that it will be an exciting one for fans to witness.

