"We're really gonna get Bron vs Jimmy again!" - NBA fans excited as LeBron James and Jimmy Butler are on another Finals collision course

LeBron James and Jimmy Butler are one step closer to facing each other in the NBA Finals again. With both the LA Lakers and the Miami Heat taking a 3-1 lead in their respective series, NBA fans shared their excitement at the notion of seeing a rematch of the 2020 Finals.
The Lakers and the Heat both showed out in Game 4 of the semi-finals. The Heat notched an impressive 109-101 win against the New York Knicks. Meanwhile, LA managed to secure a 104-101 win against the Golden State Warriors.
Both teams are in control of the series as they hit the road for Game 5. With an opportunity to close out the series as well, fans were ecstatic when considering the notion of the two meeting each other in the Finals once again.
Here are some of the fan reactions to a potential Lakers vs Heat Finals rematch on Twitter:
While the notion of a Bubble Finals Rematch is exciting, both teams will have a tough time getting there. With one game left before they potentially can close out the semi-finals series, the teams will focus on securing their immediate priorities first.
LeBron James and Jimmy Butler shine brightest
LeBron James and Jimmy Butler continue to be pivotal in dictating success for their respective teams. While James has taken on a fairly passive role for the LA Lakers, Butler continues to be the driving force behind the Miami Heat.
Butler has been one of the most dominant players in this year's playoffs. The Heat superstar put up an impressive 27 points, six rebounds and 10 assists to lead his side to a win in Game 4 against New York.
Meanwhile, James also had a great individual scoring night. He notched 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists in Game 4. Although James led the scoring for LA, he wasn't the most significant player on the team.
The Lakers saw backup guard Lonnie Walker IV put up 15 points late in the game to secure the crucial win. Anthony Davis also put an end to a lot of criticism regarding his consistency, by putting up a great performance in back-to-back games.
LeBron James and Jimmy Butler battled each other to a stand-still in the 2020 NBA Finals. Should the match-up present itself once more, there is no doubt that it will be an exciting one for fans to witness.