NBA fans in shambles after LeBron James arrives early again for Game 4- "Dodging LA Traffic like a true pro"

LeBron James has displayed a whole new level of professionalism by arriving five hours early ahead of Game 4 of the second-round playoff series between the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. With that in mind, fans were quickly in frenzy after finding out the punctuality of the 19-time All-Star.

James was prepared as he arrived in Crypto.com Arena as they host the Warriors for Game 4. The Lakers are trying to capitalize on their momentum after winning with a huge margin against the Warriors in Game 3. LeBron was the first player seen inside the Los Angeles arena to prepare for their bout.

Following that, fans were frenzy and had a great time sharing their reactions to King James' punctuality. Here are some of the best reactions.

ENZO🤴 @Enzonastyy @BleacherReport @NBA Me arriving to my setup to get ready to watch game 4, 5 hours early @BleacherReport @NBA Me arriving to my setup to get ready to watch game 4, 5 hours early https://t.co/DvqLGzBglt

nick @ndotp_ @BleacherReport



2:38: the snack is followed by a sip of filtered water. @NBA 2:37: lebron has a snack.2:38: the snack is followed by a sip of filtered water. @BleacherReport @NBA 2:37: lebron has a snack. 2:38: the snack is followed by a sip of filtered water.

Sean @SeanSniped @BleacherReport @NBA All this not to take a shot in the first quarter @BleacherReport @NBA All this not to take a shot in the first quarter

𝑫𝒐𝒎🦈 @PreGameDom @BleacherReport @NBA He better not go shot less in the first quarter @BleacherReport @NBA He better not go shot less in the first quarter

𝙯𝙤 @ogchabzo @BleacherReport @NBA arriving 5 hours early for an L is insane @BleacherReport @NBA arriving 5 hours early for an L is insane

Piston Enthusiast @PistonsCadeFan @BleacherReport @NBA he is the LAST person that needs to be practicing early on that team @BleacherReport @NBA he is the LAST person that needs to be practicing early on that team

Nerm @ttvGGnerm @BleacherReport @NBA He did this last time and put up 11 shots 🤣 @BleacherReport @NBA He did this last time and put up 11 shots 🤣

The Lakers have a 2-1 series lead and are looking to make it into a commanding 3-1 lead. Los Angeles was able to take advantage of playing in their homecourt in Game 3 and they could capitalize on their current momentum. James had 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in their last game to give them a 127-97 win over the Warriors.

Charles Barkley believes that Anthony Davis' game will help LeBron James and the Lakers win the series

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Two

NBA legend Charles Barkley believes that Anthony Davis is the key to the LA Lakers winning the series against the Warriors. Barkley shared that his height and length will play a huge part as Golden State doesn't have enough personnel to counter the Lakers' height advantage.

Chuck also shared that Davis' play will help LeBron James tremendously.

"If they go small, it's gon' help AD even more. It's gon' help LeBron, too. He's going to be posting up all night." Barkley said.

"If he [Davis] plays great, the Lakers are gonna win."

It isn't the first time that Chuck shared the importance of Davis. In Los Angeles' series against the Memphis Grizzlies, the former Phoenix Suns star shared how significant Davis is for Los Angeles.

Gary Payton II to start in Game 4 for the Warriors

The Warriors will have a different starting five in Game 4 as they will add another defensive stopper in Gary Payton II. This will be his first start in this year's postseason. His defensive tenacity will bring a different boost to the team as they look to even the series score.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Just in: Golden State Warriors expected starting lineup change in Game 4 vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Just in: Golden State Warriors expected starting lineup change in Game 4 vs. Los Angeles Lakers: https://t.co/jKbUc2KaYP

Golden State's Game 4 starting lineup will feature Payton, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.

