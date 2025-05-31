"Knicks funeral tonight" - NBA fans fired up over Tyrese Haliburton & Pacers squad's black outfit ahead of potential ECF title game

NBA fans reacted to Tyrese Haliburton's tunnel fit for the game against the New York Knicks. Haliburton's Indiana Pacers are set to face the Knicks in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals.

The Pacers star was suited up ahead of the game, entering the Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena, dressed in all-black attire. He wore a black suit and carried a black bag matching the outfit.

NBA fans were hyped with the Pacers guard dressed to take care of the business. Fans got behind the Pacers star in support in the comment section. Reacting to the post, one of the fans urged Haliburton to send the Knicks home in the elimination game.

"Send them home Tyrese," the fan wrote.

A fan hyped up Haliburton's outfit and predicted the Knicks packing to go home.

"Knicks funeral tonight 💯🏆," the fans wrote.

"Hali means business...Pacers in Game 6," another fan wrote.

Some fans expressed the urgency for the Pacers to close the series in Game 6 to avoid losing the series.

"For all the antics this dude has done…. THEY BETTER WIN…. Or hes gonna get destroyed for the rest of time," the fan wrote.

"get it done," another fan wrote.

One fan hilariously commented that Haliburton was dressed to audition for the Matrix character.

"Tyrese looks like he is auditioning for the Matrix reboot."

However, a fan predicted that the Pacer star was dressed for his own funeral.

"He ready for his Funeral to Mexico 🇲🇽."

Tyrese Haliburton's GF Jade Jones hyped up her boyfriend's tunnel fit ahead of Game 6

Tyrese Haliburton stands a chance to lead his team to the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years. With all the support the Indiana Fever star needed, his girlfriend Jade Jones hyped up her boyfriend before the big game.

She reposted the post from the Indiana Pacers, featuring Tyrese Haliburton in his black suit on her Instagram Story. She reacted to the post with two drooling emojis.

The last time the Indiana Pacers were in the NBA Finals was in 2000 when they faced the LA Lakers for the championship game. However, they lost the series against Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal by 4-2.

Since being voted the most overrated player in the league, according to The Athletic, Tyrese Haliburton has played like a superstar. The Pacers will expect him to be the best version of himself and send the Knicks back home.

