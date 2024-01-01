"Knicks got a steal Raptors in shambles" - OG Anunoby making splash in New York Knicks debut to beat Timberwolves have NBA fans hyped

OG Anunoby had a great start in his first game for the New York Knicks, winning 112-106 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After the win, fans have started to see the new strength of the new-look Knicks team.

Before the game, there were doubts about what Anunoby could bring to the table. Given that he isn't a high-volume scorer for the Raptors, many expected him to be the defensive stopper for the team.

Anunoby helped the Knicks win with 17 points and six rebounds. He had an excellent game shooting the basketball, making 50% of his shots from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-7 forward's presence helped the team to secure the win in their first game of the year.

Anunoby may have solved a few of the Knicks' troubles on the defensive end. They finally have a lockdown defender who can also give them a boost on the offensive end. Although he may not solve all their issues on the court, ticking one off their list has helped them greatly.

Scottie Barnes wasn't thrilled with the New York Knicks trading for Anunoby

Scottie Barnes is slowly experiencing the business side of the league. After the New York Knicks traded for Anunoby, he experienced the biggest trade around him.

The Raptors have decided to start building around Barnes. Trading Anunoby was the organization's first major step in helping the young forward develop into a star. However, he wasn't happy with the recent events and refused to speak to the media, according to The Athletic's Eric Koreen.

"None of this should confuse people about the Raptors’ being some sort of in-fighting soap opera of a team. Barnes declined to speak to the media after the game, visibly upset about the trade, even if it was done with his future in mind. Anunoby and Achiuwa were Barnes’ post-practice shooting partners, and this was the first big trade he has witnessed firsthand," Koreen said.

Expand Tweet

The concern for the Raptors now is how they'll keep Barnes happy. It was known that he was close to Anunoby and Achiuwa. Now that the two are with a different team, the organization will have to do everything it can to help the young star succeed in Toronto.

