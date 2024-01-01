"Poor OG gonna waste years in New York" - OG Anunoby's first images in Knicks jersey draws mixed reactions from NBA fans

Over the holidays, the New York Knicks worked on trading for OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. They sent away RJ Barrett to the Raptors in exchange and replaced their small forward with a more experienced player.

The trade surprised most fans as it was unexpected and there was no news regarding it before it was finalized. Barrett was drafted by the Knicks in 2019 with the third pick, but he hasn't transitioned into the star the franchise has expected him to become.

For Anunoby, he's been part of trade talks for quite some time. He was linked with the Golden State Warriors for months. However, the Knicks swooped in the final moments of 2023 and got their small forward replacement.

A picture of the 6-foot-7 forward wearing a Knicks jersey has been posted online.

Fans haven't had the time to let the trade sink in and aren't feeling the new-look Knicks. Here are some of the mixed reactions from the fans.

Fans watched Anunoby play for the Knicks for the first time against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Many are expecting to see the forward excel on the defensive end. The former Indiana Hoosier could be their go-to perimeter defender with Tom Thibodeau as his new coach.

OG Anunoby was surprised with the trade

Like the fans, OG Anunoby was surprised by the move that sent him to the Knicks. According to the forward, he's excited to take on the next chapter of his career.

"I was surprised," Anunoby said (via Fred Katz on X). "I didn't know what was going on. But just ready to move forward now."

Anunoby has a player option for next season worth up to $18.6 million and can be an unrestricted free agent for the summer of 2025. He still has that option for the rest of the season, as there's a possibility that he could opt out of his contract and become a free agent over the summer.

The Raptors traded Anunoby, Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa to the Knicks. In return, they received Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

The one-time All-Defensive forward has played for Toronto since getting drafted in 2017. He was part of the Raptors squad that won the Larry O'Brien trophy against the Warriors in 2019. Many thought he'd follow in the footsteps of Kawhi Leonard, but he hasn't transitioned into a star player.

