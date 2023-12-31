Who is OG Anunoby's agent Sam Rose? Taking closer look at Knicks President's son

Sam Rose-represented OG Anunoby was traded to the New York Knicks from the Toronto Raptors on Saturday afternoon. Interestingly, Rose is the son of the current Knicks president Leon Rose.

As per his LinkedIn account, the younger Rose is a player agent at Creative Artists Agency, the organization formerly run by his father.

A graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing, Sam Rose has been with New York-based CAA for over eight years now. Prior to it, he was an intern for the Philadelphia 76ers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As an agent, among the notable players he handles apart from Anunoby is Knicks starting point guard Jalen Brunson. Other players he represents are Chris Duarte (Sacramento), Usman Garuba (Golden State), Obi Toppin (Indiana) and Frank Ntilikina (Charlotte).

Given Sam Rose's ties to the Knicks through his father and the players he represents, one cannot be blamed to think the Anunoby trade might be a direct result of that.

Sam Rose is the son of New York Knicks president Leon Rose.

In the Anunoby deal, he was sent to New York along with Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa in exchange for a package that included RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickly and the Knicks’ second-round pick in 2024.

Anunoby spent seven years in Toronto, including this season, helping the team win the NBA title in 2019. During his tenure up north, he established himself as a solid two-way player.

In the ongoing NBA campaign, Anunoby played 27 games for the Raptors (12-19), posting averages of 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and a steal in 33 minutes.

OG Anunoby part of Klutch Sports before joining Sam Rose at CAA

Prior to being represented by Sam Rose at CAA, OG Anunoby used to be under Klutch Sports, which is owned by noted player agent Rich Paul. While with his former agency, he was reportedly handled by Omar Wilkes.

The decision to change representation was arrived at as he entered his final year of his contract this season. He is due to get $18.6 million this season and has a $20 million player option for 2024-25.

Some quarters, however, viewed the move as strategic which led to the recent trade that sent Anunoby to the New York Knicks from the Toronto Raptors.

The Knicks were reportedly long interested in the 3-and-D player but were not able to work on a possible deal with the Raptors through Klutch Sports.

But through Sam Rose, an opening came and the deal finally pushed through.

At Klutch Sports, Anunoby was part of a player roster which included LeBron James and Anthony Davis (LA Lakers), De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento), Draymond Green (Golden State) and Trae Young (Atlanta).