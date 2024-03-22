Knicks HC Tom Thibodeau gives All-Star Julius Randle’s latest injury update 

Julius Randle has missed 23 games so far and fans are hoping to see him make his return come the 2024 NBA playoffs. However, it's not entirely sure if a comeback this season is possible. Randle dislocated his right shoulder earlier this season and the severity seemed pretty bad. Fortunately, the New York Knicks star is now listed as week-to-week, but it is not yet known for how long.

According to Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, Randle has been hard at work in conditioning his right shoulder. He has been participating in 5-on-5 scrimmages again and is consistently testing his shoulder by working on his shots. While the circumstances seem positive, Thibodeau couldn't guarantee his return to the hardwood just yet.

Thibodeau said that Randle's goal right now is to work out every day to get his shoulder back in top condition. The head coach added:

"He's trying to strengthen the shoulder area. ...His focus is the rehab. Some days have been better than others. But just keep working at it. And you never know when it turns."

As of the moment, all New York can do is wait and hope for the best. The good news is, he's physically able to practice with the team again.

How did Julius Randle dislocate his right shoulder?

Miami Heat v New York Knicks

Julius Randle suffered the shoulder injury during the closing stages of their game against the Miami Heat on Jan. 27. With just four minutes and 27 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Randle was forced to leave the game after dislocating his right shoulder. Although he appeared to be in discomfort before exiting, the severity of the injury came as a surprise to everyone.

The injury occurred when Randle collided with Jaime Jaquez Jr., resulting in his right shoulder becoming dislocated. Randle was preparing to take free throws but was unable to do so, signaling that he needed immediate medical attention. Despite losing their star player, the Knicks maintained control of the game and secured a convincing, 125-109 victory over the Heat.

In Randle's absence, Jalen Brunson stepped up for the Knicks and delivered an outstanding performance. Brunson led the team with 32 points, along with eight assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block.

Before his injury in the fourth quarter, Randle had been providing valuable support to his All-Star duo. He contributed 19 points and nine rebounds, coming close to achieving a double-double.

Fast forward to the present day, New York Knicks fans are hoping to see Julius Randle make a comeback soon, especially with the playoffs fast approaching. While Brunson has undoubtedly proven himself to be an effective leader for the Knicks, having much-needed support from Randle in the postseason will be more than welcomed.