Knicks' Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart sarcastically respond to Stephen A. Smith-led First Take's discussion on 'active' player podcasts

On Friday, New York Knicks duo Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart took to Instagram and responded to a discussion about podcasts by active players on Stephen A. Smith's show, "First Take." Brunson and Hart were college teammates before teaming up in the NBA and the two have a podcast called, "Roommates Show"

Josh Hart posted a story on his Instagram which had a snippet of the segment where the text on the screen read, "Are active players with a podcast a problem?" Hart then tagged Jalen Brunson in the story asking him what he felt:

"What do you think? @jalenbrunson1" he asked with a laughing emoji.

Brunson then reposted this story and sarcastically responded to Hart's question:

"I agree 1000% bro it's a problem," wrote the Knicks guard.

Brunson reacts to Hart on Instagram (Credit: Jalen Brunson's IG)

The duo saw the funny side of things and looked past the segment with humor. Brunson and Hart aren't the only active players to have a podcast in the NBA and there is a list of players to choose from. Stars such as Draymond Green, Paul George and Kevin Durant have become podcasters too.

The Roommates Show by Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart released the first episode of the "Roommates Show" on Feb. 8 alongside their co-host Matt Hillman. The duo described the podcast as, "a journey filled with laughter, reminiscence, and valuable insights."

They have covered their journey from dormitory mates in college to the NBA on the podcast. Streaming on all major platforms, the duo drops a new episode every week.

The first guest from the NBA on the show was current New York Knicks teammate Mikal Bridges. The three of them played together in Villanova so it was no surprise that Bridges agreed to do the podcast, despite the fact that he was a Nets player when the episode was recorded.

Bridges was followed by guests such as Ben Stiller and Action Bronson. As the podcast grew in popularity, the duo hosted New York City's beloved public figures like Fat Joe and Patrick Ewing on their show. On the most recent episode of their podcast, they hosted two-time WNBA champion A'ja Wilson.

