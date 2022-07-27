Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and more: Looking at 10 NBA stars who have their own podcasts

As athletes branch out and become more active in the media, several NBA stars are starting their podcasts. From Hall of Famers to current NBA stars, the "new media" allows players to speak their minds on the internet.

With each generation becoming more tech-savvy, the number of NBA stars with podcasts is likely to increase.

Former Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Kevin Durant host two of the top shows by NBA players. Still, several other popular podcasts are hosted or co-hosted by current and former NBA stars.

#1: Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant hosts one of the more popular shows by an NBA player.

Kevin Durant is one of the top stars in the NBA and also hosts a podcast: "The ETCs with Kevin Durant' alongside Eddie Gonzalez. Other guests have also made appearances.

Durant and Gonzalez talk about everything from the NBA to pop culture. Each episode touches on several interesting subjects over roughly an hour.

If there is one drawback to Durant's show, it is that episodes only come out once a month. Episodes also do not come out on the same day every month, so it is difficult to listen to routinely.

Still, high-profile stars like Durant do not have a great history of being available to the public. If his podcast is the only way to get his thoughts out, then once a month is better than never happening.

#2: Draymond Green

Along with his former teammate, Draymond Green hosts one of the most popular podcasts.

Draymond Green and his "new media" movement are taking a prominent role in the media landscape. His podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," is one of the top sports shows today.

As the Golden State Warriors pushed to an NBA championship, Green's podcast was one of the top storylines. The narrative around the podcast helped it grow and helped its network reach noteworthy heights.

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25 I’ll say this. I’ve heard more about @Money23Green ’s podcast this series than anything else. Like it or not that means he’s doing a hell of a job already in media! I’ll say this. I’ve heard more about @Money23Green’s podcast this series than anything else. Like it or not that means he’s doing a hell of a job already in media!

With Green wanting to help establish and grow the new media, moments like the NBA Finals will play a significant role. His show was talked about by many fans who liked and disliked what Green was doing.

While Green's show does not have a consistent length or frequency, there is plenty of content. If Green continues creating meaningful content, he could grow his show and network to be one of the best.

#3: Danny Green

Danny Green and his co-host bring one of the more popular sports podcasts to the internet.

Danny Green is one of the NBA's best veteran shooters, but he is also a veteran of the podcasting game. "Inside the Green Room with Danny Green" has been going on for years and has plenty of episodes.

Green is candid about his life experience and basketball on the show, revealing insights he has learned throughout his career. With his episodes coming out fairly frequently, he usually covers current events in basketball as well.

As with many active NBA player podcasts, consistency in uploads is somewhat of an issue, but his back catalog makes up for it.

#4: CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum earned a journalism degree in college and is using it to grow his platform.

CJ McCollum is becoming as prominent a media star in the podcasting and traditional media realms as he is in the NBA.

Front Office Sports @FOS



Additionally,



He’ll appear on NBA Countdown, NBA Today, SportsCenter, Get Up and First Take. As part of a new analyst role with ESPN, CJ McCollum will work to develop a new podcast.Additionally, @CJMcCollum will become a game analyst for NBA Summer League, and a year-long studio analyst.He’ll appear on NBA Countdown, NBA Today, SportsCenter, Get Up and First Take. As part of a new analyst role with ESPN, CJ McCollum will work to develop a new podcast.Additionally, @CJMcCollum will become a game analyst for NBA Summer League, and a year-long studio analyst.He’ll appear on NBA Countdown, NBA Today, SportsCenter, Get Up and First Take. https://t.co/k6rgbT19lQ

While McCollum is showing no signs of retiring, he will have plenty of media opportunities when he does. For now, fans just need to enjoy the old episodes of "Pull Up with CJ McCollum."

On his old show, McCollum covered several topics related to the NBA, but it is on hiatus while he works for ESPN. He could always return to his old podcast or only do the show he is working on with ESPN.

#5: Duncan Robinson

Duncan Robinson has one of the most consistent shows in the NBA today.

Duncan Robinson may not have as much success on the court as the first four players, but he has a noteworthy podcast like them. Robinson co-hosts "The Long Shot," which releases episodes every Wednesday or at least weekly.

Robinson speaks with co-hosts and guests almost weekly, with exciting insights on each episode.

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_ Three notable moments from Grant Williams' appearance on Duncan Robinson's podcast:



Grant watched Kelly Olynyk's famous Game 7 vs. Wizards an hour before Game 7 vs. Bucks. Then went out and scored 27 points on 7 3-pointers.



Grant: "Channel Kelly." Three notable moments from Grant Williams' appearance on Duncan Robinson's podcast: Grant watched Kelly Olynyk's famous Game 7 vs. Wizards an hour before Game 7 vs. Bucks. Then went out and scored 27 points on 7 3-pointers. Grant: "Channel Kelly."

Still, there is a reason why more people know about the other podcasts, and he is not as prominent. Robinson is not a star or as successful as the other active players with podcasts.

With Robinson in a position to be in the NBA for several more years, his show could continue to grow if his star grows.

While Robinson will have the opportunity to up his star power in the NBA, the rest of these stars will not.

#6: Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles

Quentin Richardson and his co-host, Darius Miles, have more podcasting success than NBA success.

Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles played in the NBA for several years but never consistently found themselves in prominent roles. However, when the duo teamed up for their podcast, they found a new successful venture.

A Man With No Name @SnottieDrippen This Quentin Richardson-Darius Miles podcast is LEGIT. This is exactly what we need. This Quentin Richardson-Darius Miles podcast is LEGIT. This is exactly what we need.

Richardson and Miles started the "Knuckleheads" show years ago and are still going strong today. While the show could use more consistent uploads, they put out plenty of content worth going back to despite its age.

#7: Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson

Barnes and Jackson became high-profile stars in the NBA and maintained their status with their show.

Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson host one of the biggest NBA shows today, regardless of the medium. Barnes and Jackson played in the league for years and built a substantial group of friends and fans.

When the co-hosts teamed up in the league, they created one of the biggest upsets in NBA playoff history.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 15 YEARS AGO TODAY

The No. 8 seed 'We Believe' Warriors eliminated the No. 1 seed Mavs in the 2007 Playoffs.



Stephen Jackson: 33 PTS (7/8 3PT)

Matt Barnes: 16 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST

Baron Davis: 20 PTS, 10 REB

Dirk: 8 PTS (2/13 FG) 15 YEARS AGO TODAYThe No. 8 seed 'We Believe' Warriors eliminated the No. 1 seed Mavs in the 2007 Playoffs. Stephen Jackson: 33 PTS (7/8 3PT)Matt Barnes: 16 PTS, 11 REB, 7 ASTBaron Davis: 20 PTS, 10 REBDirk: 8 PTS (2/13 FG) https://t.co/xds4KA4MtA

As the co-hosts of "All the Smoke," Barnes and Jackson are still finding ways to win together. Their show has seen some of the biggest stars in sports and entertainment chat with them about everything.

#8: JJ Redick

JJ Redick is one of the most prominent members of the new media movement.

JJ Redick is one of the top stars of the "new media" era, as his podcast and television appearances draw significant praise. Redick's "The Old Man & the Three" is not his first podcast, but it is his most successful.

Given how successful Redick has been throughout his career, perhaps it makes sense that he would eventually find media success.

Redick's podcast comes out weekly and covers several topics with some of the biggest stars in sports. While Redick is pulling double-duty for ESPN, he does not appear to be sacrificing his podcast.

#9: Gilbert Arenas

Agent Zero has one of the most entertaining podcasts among the former players.

Gilbert Arenas may not have ended his NBA career the way he wanted, but he has smoothly transitioned into the media landscape. Arenas began working in the YouTube space online, but he now has his podcast.

Arenas hosts "The No Chill" podcast and uses the show to discuss himself and his views with his co-host and others.

fubo Sports @fuboSports



Gilbert Arenas, "Are you just going to rot in Portland?"Gilbert Arenas, @TheRealJRSmith @KingJosiah54 are all HUGE fans of Damian Lillard, but with the pressure to win a ring in order to be called "great," what's his move? Watch here: youtu.be/_45xx3X4Ato "Are you just going to rot in Portland?"😬😬😬Gilbert Arenas, @TheRealJRSmith & @KingJosiah54 are all HUGE fans of Damian Lillard, but with the pressure to win a ring in order to be called "great," what's his move? Watch here: youtu.be/_45xx3X4Ato https://t.co/dgzlveilJf

Agent Zero puts out near-weekly content, but the schedule fluctuates, making it difficult to follow. Still, Arenas does have insights that few other podcasters can replicate, given how his career went.

#10: Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is involved in almost every aspect of entertainment, so having a podcast fits.

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the biggest stars in the world today, both literally and figuratively. As an athlete that has become involved in almost every aspect of entertainment, it makes sense that he would have a podcast.

Shaq uses "The Big Podcast" to grow his media empire while also talking about the crazy life he lives.

As far as podcasts go, O'Neal's is one of the biggest and longest-running on the internet. Given Shaq's life, there are always plenty of topics to cover.

From the exciting subjects to the reasonably consistent upload schedule, O'Neal is showing why he is one of the best entertainers in the world.

