Knicks legend Charles Oakley's MSG return hinges on one crucial condition involving James Dolan

The New York Knicks are open to welcoming back franchise legend Charles Oakley under one condition involving owner James Dolan. Oakley has been free to attend Knicks games at Madison Square Garden if he buys a ticket, but the privileges of being a former player differ.

Ad

According to Jared Schwartz of The New York Post, the Knicks franchise is ready to reconcile with one of their greatest players ever. However, Oakley needs to drop his ongoing lawsuit against Dolan and Madison Square Garden.

It's unclear if the 61-year-old legend is ready to do so at a time when the Knicks are in the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000. The lawsuit stemmed from an incident at MSG on Feb. 8, 2017, in which Oakley was kicked out by security.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

After getting ejected from Madison Square Garden, Oakley was arrested by the NYPD and charged with misdemeanor assault. He was cleared in 2018 but filed a lawsuit alleging assault and battery against James Dolan and Madison Square Garden.

Things got so bad that Michael Jordan, a close confidant of Oakley’s, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver sat down to speak with the Knicks legend and Dolan. Both apologized for the drama it caused, though Oakley was critical of the owner in 2019 when he threw out a fan who told him to sell the team.

Ad

Dolan lifted the ban on Oakley less than a week after the incident, but Oakley can only purchase a ticket. There are countless perks for Knicks legends, including courtside seats and other financial opportunities.

Charles Oakley's Knicks career

Charles Oakley's Knicks career. (Photo: GETTY)

After four seasons at Virginia Union, Charles Oakley was drafted ninth overall in 1985 by the Chicago Bulls. Oakley played three seasons in Chicago and formed a lifelong bond with Michael Jordan. However, the Bulls traded him to the Knicks for Bill Cartwright, who was the team’s center during their first three-peat.

Ad

In New York, Oakley became a foundational member of the Knicks in the 1990s, along with Patrick Ewing, John Starks and Anthony Mason. They reached the 1994 NBA Finals under coach Pat Riley but lost to the Houston Rockets in seven games. He had his best years with the Knicks, averaging 10.4 points and 10.0 rebounds.

Oakley was traded to the Toronto Raptors in 1998 in exchange for Marcus Camby, spending his later years as a mentor for Vince Carter. He returned to Chicago in 2001 and joined Jordan with the Washington Wizards a year later. He retired in 2004 after a short stint with the Houston Rockets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More