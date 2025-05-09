Knicks owner James Dolan makes rare social media appearance alongside The Sopranos actor 

New York Knicks' owner James Dolan was recently spotted making a rare social media appearance, and this time, it was with an actor from the legendary "The Sopranos" movie.

On Friday, the Knicks' X handle shared "The Sopranos" actor Steve Schirripa's Instagram Story in a post. It featured a video where Dolan and the actor are seen standing side by side and are excited after their team's 91-90 Game 2 win against the defending champions, the Boston Celtics.

Schirripa let his inner fan boy out and hyped up the fans for the third game in the series.

"I told you guys, Knicks win Game 2. Back to New York for Game 3. Here we come!" Schirripa said.

The franchise owner stood beside, listening to the actor as he expressed his excited feelings. Dilan closed out the video by expressing his support for his team.

"Go Knicks!" Dolan said.

Dolan and his team had experienced many ups and downs before their recent resurgence to prominence in the last few years. The businessman gained full control of the NBA side from his father in 1999.

From then until 2020, the New York-based team had one of the worst NBA records (693-997) in that period.

However, from the 2020-21 season, the situation began to change, and the Knickerbockers slowly started to look like a championship contender.

Fast forward to 2025, they have defeated the defending champions on their home court in two consecutive games. They are now looking to deliver the most important blow at MSG by securing Game 3 in the series on Saturday.

Charles Barkley reveals why winning Game 3 is a "must-win" for the Knicks

The Orange and Blues shocked many fans in the basketball community when they pulled the big upset on the Celtics for a second time in a row as an away team.

After the game, the "Inside the NBA" panel featuring Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson Jr. sat down to discuss the exciting series between two of the best teams in the East.

During one segment of their discussion, Shaq remarked that Game 3 is a must-win for the New York camp. Charles Barkley agreed with the Lakers legend's remark and revealed his thoughts on the upcoming game.

"This gon' sound stupid. Game 3 is a must-win for the Knicks because Boston's got a better team ... I am telling, I've been in that situation twice, you gotta win that third game," Barkley said.

The Orange and Blues will host the defending champions at their home arena on Saturday. The game is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ABC.

