The New York Knicks have signed free agent former Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo to a four-year $50 million contract. DiVincenzo joins Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson, former Villanova superstars, on the Knicks’ roster.

Fans couldn’t help but troll New York’s move to acquire another perimeter player in a guard-heavy lineup:

“The Knicks have now graduated from reassembling the 2010 Bulls to assembling 2016 Villanova”

The New York Knicks’ decision to sign Donte DiVincenzo didn’t sit well with some of the team’s fans. They already have Brunson, Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Josh Hart, Miles McBride and Evan Fournier competing for guard minutes.

New York might not be done dealing as they could offload one of their perimeter players to improve their size and length. The Knicks only have Julius Randle and as their power forward. Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein are tasked to man the middle for the team.

Donte DiVincenzo’s addition will make the New York Knicks backcourt look a little like the 2016 Villanova Wildcats team that won the NCAA tournament. DiVincenzo, Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson were crucial pieces of that team. Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets was another big part of that championship run.

Knicks fans couldn’t help noticing a somewhat similar trend their team is doing. They also had a series of moves in the past when they brought in several former Chicago Bulls players. Over the years, New York signed Joakim Noah, Luol Deng, Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson to the lineup. They even had Tom Thibodeau, former Bulls coach, as their bench tactician.

Donte DiVincenzo adds defense, hustle, poise and three-point shooting to the New York Knicks

Last season, Donte DiVincenzo averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals. He shot 43.5%, including a career-high 39.7% from deep.

“The Big Ragu” was the Golden State Warriors’ best perimeter defender throughout the season despite the return of Gary Payton II. DiVincenzo held his own even against the NBA’s biggest small forwards.

Steve Kerr didn’t hesitate with a three-guard lineup in the playoffs. Instead of Jordan Poole, the coach inserted DiVincenzo to play alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the backcourt.

Opponents often tried to take advantage of the Warriors’ small ball lineup. When Golden State did that, they usually tried to pick on Donte DiVincenzo, who had to guard small forwards or power forwards.

More often than not, “The Big Ragu” stood up to the challenge. The Golden State Warriors, due to their massive payroll, knew they couldn’t hold on to DiVincenzo. They would have wanted him to be part of the roster in the coming years, but the combo guard played his way out of his former team’s payroll.

