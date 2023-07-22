Knicks star Josh Hart jokes with wife Shannon Phillips over Twitter post about cheating

Josh Hart is currently in the midst of gearing up for the upcoming NBA season, however the fan-favorite still had time to crack some jokes this weekend.

Popular Twitter account Daily Loud posted a tweet alleging that nurses are more likely to cheat on their significant others compared to other professions. One of the professions listed that allegedly cheat less on their significant others compared to nurses was professional athletes.

Josh Hart quote tweeted it and tagged his wife, Shannon Phillips, telling her that the two needed to talk. So far, no response has come from Hart's partner, who is assumed to be a nurse.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The tweet drew plenty of hilarious reactions from fans, with some quick to add in their own jokes, and others simply laughed the comments off. From the looks of things, she isn't very active on social media.

Prior to Hart's latest tweet, she most recently interacted on the platform in late May. Prior to that, she had retweeted stats from Josh Hart's playoff debut for the Knicks, where he racked up 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Looking at Josh Hart's relationship with Shannon Phillips

New York Knicks v Miami Heat - Game Four

Josh Hart and his wife, Shannon Phillips, have been together for over a decade now. Before the 28-year-old was an NBA star, he and Phillips met and started dating in 2011 when both attended Sidwell Friends High School.

Ultimately, after Hart signed a letter of intent to play for Villanova in college, the pair managed to keep things going strong. Phillips attended University of Maryland, where she got a nursing degree, while Hart played four seasons at Villanova.

Hart was selected in the 2017 NBA draft. He proposed to his longtime girlfriend in 2020. The following year, the couple got married at One Hotel South Beach in August of 2021 while Josh Hart was playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Looking ahead at Josh Hart's upcoming season with the Knicks

NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal - Villanova v Oklahoma

After a big playoff debut this year for the New York Knicks, the future looks bright for Hart. While he could have opted out of his contract and parted ways with the Knicks, he opted into the deal with a plan to make another run with the team this season.

Amid a busy offseason, the Knicks front office went to work bolstering their roster, notably adding Donte DiVincenzo, who also previously played for Villanova.

Although the Eastern Conference is extremely competitive, many are hopeful that the trio of Hart, DiVincenzo and Jalen Brunson will be able to create magic. Given their experience playing together, the hope is that Tom Thibodeau is able to revive the chemistry between the three men for a big playoff push.

Whether or not things wind up playing out the way the Knicks intend, only time will tell.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!