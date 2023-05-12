Knicks vs Heat injury report: Lineup for Game 6 Eastern Conference Semi-finals (May 12, 2023)

The Miami Heat and New York Knicks have released their respective injury reports ahead of their Game 6 contest in the conference semis on Friday. The Heat squandered the chance to close the series in Game 5, losing that contest 112-103 on the road.

The Knicks big three of Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett stepped up to save the team's season in Game 5. Brunson led the charge with 38 points on 12-of-22 shooting, Randle tallied 24 points on 53.8% shooting, and Barrett bagged 26 points on 47.1% shooting.

New York contained Miami's offense well, especially Jimmy Butler, who scored 19 points on 41.7% shooting. Tom Thibodeau's men will need to maintain their intensity to secure their first road win of this series.

Randle and Barrett's efficient nights played a significant role in Game 5, and they will need to be just as good in the next elimination contest. The injury report for both teams will be closely monitored ahead of Friday's contest in Miami.

New York Knicks Injury Report

Knicks' injury report features Immanuel Quickley as doubtful for Friday's Game 6 against Miami due to a left ankle sprain. Quickley has missed the last two games because of the same injury. He has been listed as doubtful since Thursday, so there is a good chance he might miss his third consecutive game.

Jericho Sims is the other player listed on the report. He is out for Game 6 due to shoulder surgery.

Miami Heat Injury Report

Heat's injury report features seven players until Thursday. Bam Adebayo and Cody Zeller have been upgraded to available for Game 6. Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler (ankle sprain), Haywood Highsmith (knee) and Caleb Martin (back contusion) are listed as probable.

Long-term injured stars Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo are the other players on the report.

Predicted lineups for teams

Miami and New York are expected to roll with the same starting lineups regardless of what their injury reports have mentioned, especially for the Heat. Miami has started Gabe Vincent and Max Strus in the backcourt and Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love and Bam Adebayo as the frontcourt trio for the better part of the playoffs.

Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson will likely play significant minutes coming off the bench.

Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes will start in the backcourt for New York, with RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson as the frontcourt trio. Josh Hart, Isiah Hartenstein and Obi Topin will likely play most minutes off the bench.

Heat starting lineup

G - Max Struss, G - Gabe Vincent, F - Jimmy Butler, F - Kevin Love, C - Bam Adebayo

Knicks starting lineup

G - Jalen Brunson, G - Quentin Grimes, F - RJ Barrett, F - Julius Randle, C - Mitchell Robinson

